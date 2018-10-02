Roma 5-0 Viktoria Plzen: Edin Dzeko scores Roma's first Champions League hat-trick

Edin Dzeko has scored eight goals in five games against Viktoria Plzen

Edin Dzeko scored a hat-trick and Justin Kluivert became Roma's youngest Champions League goalscorer in a 5-0 win over Viktoria Plzen.

Kluivert, the son of former Netherlands striker Patrick, scored Roma's fourth goal, his first for the club.

Dzeko struck in the 92nd minute to become the first Roma player to score a Champions League hat-trick.

Cengiz Under also netted for Roma, who climb to third in Group G, level on points with champions Real Madrid.

Real fell to a surprise 1-0 defeat by CSKA Moscow in Russia.

Kluivert's goal came when he tapped in from close range after Under's shot was saved.

He celebrated by holding up a shirt featuring the name of his former Ajax team-mate Abdelhak Nouri, who suffered severe brain damage after collapsing during a friendly last year.

Kluivert joined Roma for an initial £15m from Ajax in June