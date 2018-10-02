Champions League - Group G
Roma5Viktoria Plzen0

Roma 5-0 Viktoria Plzen: Edin Dzeko scores Roma's first Champions League hat-trick

Edin Dzeko
Edin Dzeko has scored eight goals in five games against Viktoria Plzen

Edin Dzeko scored a hat-trick and Justin Kluivert became Roma's youngest Champions League goalscorer in a 5-0 win over Viktoria Plzen.

Kluivert, the son of former Netherlands striker Patrick, scored Roma's fourth goal, his first for the club.

Dzeko struck in the 92nd minute to become the first Roma player to score a Champions League hat-trick.

Cengiz Under also netted for Roma, who climb to third in Group G, level on points with champions Real Madrid.

Real fell to a surprise 1-0 defeat by CSKA Moscow in Russia.

Kluivert's goal came when he tapped in from close range after Under's shot was saved.

He celebrated by holding up a shirt featuring the name of his former Ajax team-mate Abdelhak Nouri, who suffered severe brain damage after collapsing during a friendly last year.

Justin Kluivert
Kluivert joined Roma for an initial £15m from Ajax in June

Match Stats

Home TeamRomaAway TeamViktoria Plzen
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home22
Away7
Shots on Target
Home13
Away1
Corners
Home11
Away1
Fouls
Home12
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, Roma 5, Viktoria Plzen 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Roma 5, Viktoria Plzen 0.

Goal!

Goal! Roma 5, Viktoria Plzen 0. Edin Dzeko (Roma) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alessandro Florenzi with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Roma. Conceded by Roman Hubnik.

Booking

Patrik Schick (Roma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Patrik Schick (Roma).

Roman Hubnik (Viktoria Plzen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Edin Dzeko (Roma) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alessandro Florenzi.

Offside, Roma. Alessandro Florenzi tries a through ball, but Federico Fazio is caught offside.

Patrik Schick (Roma) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jan Kovarik (Viktoria Plzen).

Foul by Luca Pellegrini (Roma).

Ubong Ekpai (Viktoria Plzen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Viktoria Plzen. Jakub Reznicek replaces Michal Krmencik.

Substitution

Substitution, Roma. Luca Pellegrini replaces Aleksandar Kolarov.

Substitution

Substitution, Roma. Nicolò Zaniolo replaces Lorenzo Pellegrini.

Substitution

Substitution, Roma. Patrik Schick replaces Cengiz Ünder.

Goal!

Goal! Roma 4, Viktoria Plzen 0. Justin Kluivert (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Attempt saved. Cengiz Ünder (Roma) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lorenzo Pellegrini with a through ball.

Attempt missed. Bryan Cristante (Roma) header from a difficult angle on the left misses to the left. Assisted by Lorenzo Pellegrini with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Roma. Conceded by Roman Hubnik.

Attempt missed. Federico Fazio (Roma) with an attempt from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Edin Dzeko with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Roma. Conceded by Michal Krmencik.

Substitution

Substitution, Viktoria Plzen. Ubong Ekpai replaces Martin Zeman.

Corner, Roma. Conceded by Matús Kozácik.

Attempt saved. Edin Dzeko (Roma) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Justin Kluivert.

Corner, Roma. Conceded by Lukas Hejda.

Attempt saved. Federico Fazio (Roma) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lorenzo Pellegrini with a cross.

Cengiz Ünder (Roma) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Roman Prochazka (Viktoria Plzen).

Substitution

Substitution, Viktoria Plzen. Daniel Kolár replaces Tomas Horava.

Goal!

Goal! Roma 3, Viktoria Plzen 0. Cengiz Ünder (Roma) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lorenzo Pellegrini with a through ball.

Offside, Roma. Aleksandar Kolarov tries a through ball, but Edin Dzeko is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Roman Prochazka (Viktoria Plzen) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Martin Zeman.

Foul by Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma).

Lukas Hejda (Viktoria Plzen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Cengiz Ünder (Roma) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Justin Kluivert.

Foul by Bryan Cristante (Roma).

Tomas Horava (Viktoria Plzen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Cengiz Ünder (Roma) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Aleksandar Kolarov with a cross.

