Match ends, Roma 5, Viktoria Plzen 0.
Roma 5-0 Viktoria Plzen: Edin Dzeko scores Roma's first Champions League hat-trick
-
- From the section Champions League
Edin Dzeko scored a hat-trick and Justin Kluivert became Roma's youngest Champions League goalscorer in a 5-0 win over Viktoria Plzen.
Kluivert, the son of former Netherlands striker Patrick, scored Roma's fourth goal, his first for the club.
Dzeko struck in the 92nd minute to become the first Roma player to score a Champions League hat-trick.
Cengiz Under also netted for Roma, who climb to third in Group G, level on points with champions Real Madrid.
Real fell to a surprise 1-0 defeat by CSKA Moscow in Russia.
Kluivert's goal came when he tapped in from close range after Under's shot was saved.
He celebrated by holding up a shirt featuring the name of his former Ajax team-mate Abdelhak Nouri, who suffered severe brain damage after collapsing during a friendly last year.
Line-ups
Roma
- 1Olsen
- 24Florenzi
- 20Fazio
- 5Nunes Jesus
- 11KolarovSubstituted forPellegriniat 74'minutes
- 4Cristante
- 42Nzonzi
- 17ÜnderSubstituted forSchickat 74'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 7PellegriniSubstituted forZanioloat 74'minutes
- 34Kluivert
- 9Dzeko
Substitutes
- 3Pellegrini
- 14Schick
- 15Marcano
- 18Santon
- 22Zaniolo
- 83Mirante
- 92El Shaarawy
Viktoria Plzen
- 1Kozácik
- 14Reznik
- 2HejdaBooked at 51mins
- 4Hubnik
- 8Limbersky
- 6Prochazka
- 17Hrosovsky
- 9ZemanSubstituted forEkpaiat 71'minutes
- 7HoravaSubstituted forKolárat 64'minutes
- 19Kovarik
- 15KrmencikSubstituted forReznicekat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 16Hruska
- 18Chory
- 24Havel
- 26Kolár
- 37Reznicek
- 44Pernica
- 90Ekpai
- Referee:
- Pawel Raczkowski
- Attendance:
- 41,243
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home13
- Away1
- Corners
- Home11
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Roma 5, Viktoria Plzen 0.
Goal!
Goal! Roma 5, Viktoria Plzen 0. Edin Dzeko (Roma) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alessandro Florenzi with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Roman Hubnik.
Booking
Patrik Schick (Roma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Patrik Schick (Roma).
Roman Hubnik (Viktoria Plzen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Edin Dzeko (Roma) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alessandro Florenzi.
Offside, Roma. Alessandro Florenzi tries a through ball, but Federico Fazio is caught offside.
Patrik Schick (Roma) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jan Kovarik (Viktoria Plzen).
Foul by Luca Pellegrini (Roma).
Ubong Ekpai (Viktoria Plzen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Viktoria Plzen. Jakub Reznicek replaces Michal Krmencik.
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Luca Pellegrini replaces Aleksandar Kolarov.
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Nicolò Zaniolo replaces Lorenzo Pellegrini.
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Patrik Schick replaces Cengiz Ünder.
Goal!
Goal! Roma 4, Viktoria Plzen 0. Justin Kluivert (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Cengiz Ünder (Roma) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lorenzo Pellegrini with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Bryan Cristante (Roma) header from a difficult angle on the left misses to the left. Assisted by Lorenzo Pellegrini with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Roman Hubnik.
Attempt missed. Federico Fazio (Roma) with an attempt from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Edin Dzeko with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Michal Krmencik.
Substitution
Substitution, Viktoria Plzen. Ubong Ekpai replaces Martin Zeman.
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Matús Kozácik.
Attempt saved. Edin Dzeko (Roma) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Justin Kluivert.
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Lukas Hejda.
Attempt saved. Federico Fazio (Roma) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lorenzo Pellegrini with a cross.
Cengiz Ünder (Roma) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Roman Prochazka (Viktoria Plzen).
Substitution
Substitution, Viktoria Plzen. Daniel Kolár replaces Tomas Horava.
Goal!
Goal! Roma 3, Viktoria Plzen 0. Cengiz Ünder (Roma) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lorenzo Pellegrini with a through ball.
Offside, Roma. Aleksandar Kolarov tries a through ball, but Edin Dzeko is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Roman Prochazka (Viktoria Plzen) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Martin Zeman.
Foul by Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma).
Lukas Hejda (Viktoria Plzen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Cengiz Ünder (Roma) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Justin Kluivert.
Foul by Bryan Cristante (Roma).
Tomas Horava (Viktoria Plzen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Cengiz Ünder (Roma) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Aleksandar Kolarov with a cross.