Match ends, CSKA Moscow 1, Real Madrid 0.
CSKA Moscow 1-0 Real Madrid: Europeans champions beaten in Russia
-
- From the section European Football
European champions Real Madrid fell to a surprise Champions League defeat by CSKA Moscow in Russia.
Toni Kroos gifted the hosts their goal in the second minute with a terrible backpass that was picked up by Nikola Vlasic, on loan from Everton, and he fired past Keylor Navas from just inside the penalty area.
Karim Benzema, Casemiro and Mariano hit the woodwork for Real, as the Spanish side, without the injured Gareth Bale, pushed for an equaliser.
CSKA goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev was sent off four minutes into injury time for two yellow cards in quick succession for dissent.
Nevertheless, the hosts held on to move to the top of Group G above Real, who dropped down to second.
Roma beat Viktoria Plzen 5-0 in the other group game, but Real stay above them on head-to-head record courtesy of their 3-0 win over the Italian side two weeks ago.
Real's selections backfire
Real Madrid club captain Sergio Ramos was rested and not in the squad, while Luka Modric, who won the best male player of 2018 at the Best Fifa Football Awards last month, was only among the substitutes.
However, the Russians went ahead after 65 seconds as a result of Kroos' costly error.
Real dominated from then on, with 69% of possession and 26 attempts at goal. Casemiro hit the foot of the post with a low strike from 22 yards before Benzema headed against the crossbar from Sergio Reguilon's cross.
Modric was brought on in the 58th minute and created a chance for Mariano, but his header hit the post.
Kroos also shot narrowly wide and Raphael Varane headed an injury-time opportunity wide. Akinfeev, 32, who announced his retirement from international football on Monday after making 114 appearances for Russia, thought Varane had pushed a CSKA player when jumping for the chance and complained forcefully to the referee.
The official, Ovidiu Hategan, quickly showed Akinfeev two yellow cards and sent him off, with 20-year-old goalkeeper Georgi Kyrnats coming on to make his first Champions League appearance in a frantic finish as CSKA held on.
Rapid Vlasic scores again - the stats
- Nikola Vlasic's goal after 65 seconds is the fastest Real Madrid have conceded in the Champions League since March 2007 when Roy Makaay scored 10 seconds in for Bayern Munich, who won 2-1 in a last-16 second-leg match.
- The reigning European champions have failed to score in three consecutive matches - following La Liga games against Sevilla and Atletico Madrid. This is the first time Real have not scored in three games since January 2007 under Fabio Capello.
- This was CSKA Moscow's first win over Real Madrid in their third Champions League meeting. They also met in the last 16 of the 2011-12 tournament with Real winning 4-1 in the second leg after a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Moscow.
- CSKA Moscow have avoided defeat in both of their opening two Champions League matches in a season for the first time since 2006-07.
- Real Madrid have had 56 attempts on goal in their two Champions League games after 30 shots during the 3-0 win over Roma.
- Real's 26 shots against CSKA Moscow was their most without scoring in a Champions League game since the start of 2003-04.
- Nikola Vlasic followed up his 94th-minute goal against Viktoria Plzen in matchday one, with a goal inside two minutes against Real.
'I'm sure we will soon be scoring again' - what they said
Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui said: "Goals come when you keep creating chances and believe you will be more accurate.
"That is all we can do. I am sure we will soon be scoring again and winning again.
"Of course, CSKA Moscow played at home and the quick goal helped them, but we didn't take our chances."
Line-ups
CSKA Moscow
- 35AkinfeevBooked at 90mins
- 50Nascimiento Franca
- 3Chernov
- 14Nababkin
- 2Figueira Fernandes
- 29BijolBooked at 66mins
- 77Akhmetov
- 98OblyakovBooked at 90minsSubstituted forKyrnatsat 90+8'minutes
- 10DzagoevSubstituted forEfremovat 65'minutes
- 8Vlasic
- 9ChalovSubstituted forSigurdssonat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 15Efremov
- 17Sigurdsson
- 19Nishimura
- 22Kyrnats
- 23Magnússon
- 72Gordyushenko
- 75Zhamaletdinov
Real Madrid
- 1Navas
- 2CarvajalSubstituted forOdriozolaat 43'minutes
- 5Varane
- 6Nacho
- 23Reguilón
- 8Kroos
- 14CasemiroSubstituted forModricat 58'minutes
- 24Ceballos
- 17VázquezSubstituted forMarianoat 58'minutes
- 9Benzema
- 20Asensio
Substitutes
- 3Vallejo
- 7Mariano
- 10Modric
- 18Llorente
- 19Odriozola
- 25Courtois
- 28Paixão de Oliveira Júnior
- Referee:
- Ovidiu Hategan
- Attendance:
- 71,811
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home28%
- Away72%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away26
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, CSKA Moscow 1, Real Madrid 0.
Attempt missed. Nikola Vlasic (CSKA Moscow) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Arnór Sigurdsson.
Substitution
Substitution, CSKA Moscow. Georgi Kyrnats replaces Ivan Oblyakov.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Igor Akinfeev (CSKA Moscow).
Booking
Igor Akinfeev (CSKA Moscow) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Raphael Varane (Real Madrid) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Dani Ceballos with a cross.
Attempt missed. Mariano (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Sergio Reguilón with a cross.
Booking
Ivan Oblyakov (CSKA Moscow) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sergio Reguilón (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ivan Oblyakov (CSKA Moscow).
Hand ball by Mariano (Real Madrid).
Mariano (Real Madrid) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Álvaro Odriozola with a cross.
Hand ball by Mariano (Real Madrid).
Attempt missed. Mariano (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Álvaro Odriozola with a cross.
Attempt missed. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Dani Ceballos with a cross.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Igor Akinfeev.
Attempt blocked. Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Toni Kroos.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Dmitri Efremov.
Attempt missed. Mariano (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Marco Asensio with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, CSKA Moscow. Arnór Sigurdsson replaces Fedor Chalov.
Corner, CSKA Moscow. Conceded by Keylor Navas.
Attempt saved. Jaka Bijol (CSKA Moscow) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ivan Oblyakov.
Corner, CSKA Moscow. Conceded by Luka Modric.
Attempt missed. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Marco Asensio.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Mario Fernandes.
Attempt blocked. Dmitri Efremov (CSKA Moscow) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nikola Vlasic.
Hand ball by Fedor Chalov (CSKA Moscow).
Mariano (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Rodrigo Becão (CSKA Moscow).
Attempt missed. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Mariano with a headed pass.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Dmitri Efremov.
Booking
Jaka Bijol (CSKA Moscow) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sergio Reguilón (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jaka Bijol (CSKA Moscow).
Substitution
Substitution, CSKA Moscow. Dmitri Efremov replaces Alan Dzagoev.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Jaka Bijol (CSKA Moscow) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mariano.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Mariano replaces Lucas Vázquez.