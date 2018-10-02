Champions League - Group F
Lyon2Shakhtar Donetsk2

Lyon v Shakhtar Donetsk

Line-ups

Lyon

  • 1Lopes
  • 14Dubois
  • 6Guedes Filho
  • 5Denayer
  • 22Mendy
  • 29Tousart
  • 28NDombeleSubstituted forDiop Gueyeat 87'minutes
  • 10TraoréSubstituted forDepayat 63'minutes
  • 18FekirBooked at 46mins
  • 8Aouar
  • 9DembeleSubstituted forCornetat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Depay
  • 12Ferri
  • 15Morel
  • 20Marçal de Oliveira
  • 24Diop Gueye
  • 27Cornet
  • 30Gorgelin

Shakhtar Donetsk

  • 30Pyatov
  • 22Matvyenko
  • 4Krivtsov
  • 44Rakitskiy
  • 31dos Santos
  • 27de Andrade Barberan
  • 6Stepanenko
  • 11MarlosSubstituted forDos Santos Pedroat 90+1'minutes
  • 21LourencoSubstituted forKovalenkoat 75'minutes
  • 7Barcellos Freda
  • 10Ribeiro Moraes JuniorSubstituted forKayodeat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Shevchenko
  • 2Butko
  • 5Khotcholava
  • 8Kayode
  • 23Silva Sanches Aguiar
  • 74Kovalenko
  • 99Dos Santos Pedro
Referee:
Andris Treimanis

Match Stats

Home TeamLyonAway TeamShakhtar Donetsk
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home22
Away16
Shots on Target
Home7
Away7
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home11
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, Lyon 2, Shakhtar Donetsk 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Lyon 2, Shakhtar Donetsk 2.

Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Lucas Tousart.

Attempt blocked. Taras Stepanenko (Shakhtar Donetsk) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yaroslav Rakitskiy with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Shakhtar Donetsk. Fernando replaces Marlos.

Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Marcelo.

Olarenwaju Kayode (Shakhtar Donetsk) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Marlos.

Attempt missed. Maycon (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Taison.

Attempt missed. Nabil Fekir (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Léo Dubois.

Attempt missed. Ferland Mendy (Lyon) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Memphis Depay.

Substitution

Substitution, Lyon. Pape Cheikh replaces Tanguy NDombele.

Foul by Taras Stepanenko (Shakhtar Donetsk).

Tanguy NDombele (Lyon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Marlos (Shakhtar Donetsk).

Houssem Aouar (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Shakhtar Donetsk. Marlos tries a through ball, but Olarenwaju Kayode is caught offside.

Hand ball by Taras Stepanenko (Shakhtar Donetsk).

Substitution

Substitution, Shakhtar Donetsk. Olarenwaju Kayode replaces Moraes.

Substitution

Substitution, Lyon. Maxwel Cornet replaces Moussa Dembele.

Attempt blocked. Memphis Depay (Lyon) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Memphis Depay (Lyon) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Nabil Fekir (Lyon) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Tousart.

Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Mykola Matvyenko.

Attempt saved. Taison (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Moraes.

Offside, Lyon. Memphis Depay tries a through ball, but Nabil Fekir is caught offside.

Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Andriy Pyatov.

Attempt saved. Moussa Dembele (Lyon) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Memphis Depay.

Foul by Viktor Kovalenko (Shakhtar Donetsk).

Lucas Tousart (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Ismaily (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Taison with a through ball.

Taison (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nabil Fekir (Lyon).

Offside, Lyon. Ferland Mendy tries a through ball, but Houssem Aouar is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Nabil Fekir (Lyon) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Shakhtar Donetsk. Viktor Kovalenko replaces Alan Patrick.

Foul by Maycon (Shakhtar Donetsk).

Nabil Fekir (Lyon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Taras Stepanenko (Shakhtar Donetsk).

Tanguy NDombele (Lyon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Lyon 2, Shakhtar Donetsk 2. Léo Dubois (Lyon) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Houssem Aouar.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid11002113
2B Dortmund11001013
3Monaco100112-10
4Club Brugge100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona11004043
2Inter Milan11002113
3Tottenham100112-10
4PSV Eindhoven100104-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool11003213
2Red Star Belgrade10100001
3Napoli10100001
4PSG100123-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Galatasaray11003033
2FC Porto10101101
3Schalke10101101
4Lokomotiv Moscow100103-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax21104134
2Bayern Munich21103124
3Benfica210134-13
4AEK Athens200226-40

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lyon21104314
2Man City21013303
3Shakhtar Donetsk20204402
4Hoffenheim201134-11

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1CSKA Moscow21103214
2Real Madrid21013123
3Roma21015323
4Viktoria Plzen201127-51

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus22005056
2Man Utd21103034
3Valencia201102-21
4Young Boys200206-60
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories