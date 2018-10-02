Match ends, Lyon 2, Shakhtar Donetsk 2.
Lyon v Shakhtar Donetsk
Line-ups
Lyon
- 1Lopes
- 14Dubois
- 6Guedes Filho
- 5Denayer
- 22Mendy
- 29Tousart
- 28NDombeleSubstituted forDiop Gueyeat 87'minutes
- 10TraoréSubstituted forDepayat 63'minutes
- 18FekirBooked at 46mins
- 8Aouar
- 9DembeleSubstituted forCornetat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Depay
- 12Ferri
- 15Morel
- 20Marçal de Oliveira
- 24Diop Gueye
- 27Cornet
- 30Gorgelin
Shakhtar Donetsk
- 30Pyatov
- 22Matvyenko
- 4Krivtsov
- 44Rakitskiy
- 31dos Santos
- 27de Andrade Barberan
- 6Stepanenko
- 11MarlosSubstituted forDos Santos Pedroat 90+1'minutes
- 21LourencoSubstituted forKovalenkoat 75'minutes
- 7Barcellos Freda
- 10Ribeiro Moraes JuniorSubstituted forKayodeat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Shevchenko
- 2Butko
- 5Khotcholava
- 8Kayode
- 23Silva Sanches Aguiar
- 74Kovalenko
- 99Dos Santos Pedro
- Referee:
- Andris Treimanis
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away7
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Lyon 2, Shakhtar Donetsk 2.
Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Lucas Tousart.
Attempt blocked. Taras Stepanenko (Shakhtar Donetsk) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yaroslav Rakitskiy with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Shakhtar Donetsk. Fernando replaces Marlos.
Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Marcelo.
Olarenwaju Kayode (Shakhtar Donetsk) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Marlos.
Attempt missed. Maycon (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Taison.
Attempt missed. Nabil Fekir (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Léo Dubois.
Attempt missed. Ferland Mendy (Lyon) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Memphis Depay.
Substitution
Substitution, Lyon. Pape Cheikh replaces Tanguy NDombele.
Foul by Taras Stepanenko (Shakhtar Donetsk).
Tanguy NDombele (Lyon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marlos (Shakhtar Donetsk).
Houssem Aouar (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Shakhtar Donetsk. Marlos tries a through ball, but Olarenwaju Kayode is caught offside.
Hand ball by Taras Stepanenko (Shakhtar Donetsk).
Substitution
Substitution, Shakhtar Donetsk. Olarenwaju Kayode replaces Moraes.
Substitution
Substitution, Lyon. Maxwel Cornet replaces Moussa Dembele.
Attempt blocked. Memphis Depay (Lyon) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Memphis Depay (Lyon) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Nabil Fekir (Lyon) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Tousart.
Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Mykola Matvyenko.
Attempt saved. Taison (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Moraes.
Offside, Lyon. Memphis Depay tries a through ball, but Nabil Fekir is caught offside.
Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Andriy Pyatov.
Attempt saved. Moussa Dembele (Lyon) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Memphis Depay.
Foul by Viktor Kovalenko (Shakhtar Donetsk).
Lucas Tousart (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Ismaily (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Taison with a through ball.
Taison (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nabil Fekir (Lyon).
Offside, Lyon. Ferland Mendy tries a through ball, but Houssem Aouar is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Nabil Fekir (Lyon) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Shakhtar Donetsk. Viktor Kovalenko replaces Alan Patrick.
Foul by Maycon (Shakhtar Donetsk).
Nabil Fekir (Lyon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Taras Stepanenko (Shakhtar Donetsk).
Tanguy NDombele (Lyon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Lyon 2, Shakhtar Donetsk 2. Léo Dubois (Lyon) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Houssem Aouar.