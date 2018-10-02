Match ends, FC Bayern München 1, Ajax 1.
Champions League round-up: Bayern Munich held at home by Ajax
-
- From the section Champions League
Ajax came from behind in the Champions League to earn a 1-1 draw at Bayern Munich and leave the German champions three games without a win.
Mats Hummels headed Bayern into an early lead, only for Noussair Mazraoui to equalise on 22 minutes.
Elsewhere in Group E, 10-man Benfica won 3-2 at AEK Athens despite the hosts coming from 2-0 down to make it 2-2.
Lyon also staged a second-half fightback, coming from 2-0 down to draw at home to Shakhtar Donetsk in Group F.
After a draw at home to Augsburg and defeat by Hertha Berlin, Bayern looked to be back on track when Hummels headed home from Arjen Robben's fourth-minute cross.
But Ajax found a positive response as Mazraoui fired past Manuel Neuer from the edge of the box after exchanging passes with former Southampton midfielder Dusan Tadic.
Neuer then saved from Hakim Ziyech and Nicolas Tagliafico either side of half-time, and Donny van de Beek poked wide from close range.
Bayern had chances to go back in front as Thiago Alcantara fired wide and James Rodriguez was denied by Andre Onana, but Lasse Schone's free-kick hit the Bayern crossbar deep into stoppage time.
Ajax remain above Bayern on goal difference, with Benfica a point behind after substitute Alfa Semedo's first Champions League goal gave them victory at AEK Athens, despite Ruben Dias being sent off at 2-0 up.
Junior Moraes struck either side of half-time for Shakhtar Donetsk, before former Celtic striker Moussa Dembele and Leo Dubois scored two in three minutes for Lyon to keep the French side a point above Manchester City in Group F.
- Silva's late goal gives Man City first win of Champions League campaign
- No let-up for Mourinho as Man Utd held at home by Valencia
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
- 1Neuer
- 32Kimmich
- 17Boateng
- 5HummelsSubstituted forSüleat 90+3'minutes
- 27Alaba
- 8Martínez AguinagaBooked at 40mins
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 10RobbenSubstituted forRodríguezat 62'minutesBooked at 78mins
- 25Müller
- 7RibérySubstituted forGnabryat 74'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 2Wagner
- 4Süle
- 11Rodríguez
- 18Goretzka
- 22Gnabry
- 26Ulreich
- 35Renato Sanches
Ajax
- 24Onana
- 12Mazraoui
- 4de Ligt
- 5Wöber
- 31Tagliafico
- 17BlindBooked at 51mins
- 20Schöne
- 22Ziyech
- 6van de BeekBooked at 21minsSubstituted forde Witat 75'minutes
- 7NeresSubstituted forDolbergat 85'minutes
- 10Tadic
Substitutes
- 2Kristensen
- 9Huntelaar
- 15Eiting
- 25Dolberg
- 26Lamprou
- 27Schuurs
- 30de Wit
- Referee:
- Pavel Kralovec
- Attendance:
- 70,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away7
- Corners
- Home9
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 1, Ajax 1.
Attempt blocked. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thiago Alcántara.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Niklas Süle replaces Mats Hummels because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Mats Hummels (FC Bayern München) because of an injury.
Delay in match Dani de Wit (Ajax) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Dani de Wit (Ajax) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Lasse Schöne (Ajax) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Foul by Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München).
Kasper Dolberg (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Daley Blind (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München).
Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kasper Dolberg (Ajax).
Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross.
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dusan Tadic (Ajax).
Substitution
Substitution, Ajax. Kasper Dolberg replaces David Neres.
Foul by Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München).
Dani de Wit (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mats Hummels (FC Bayern München).
Dusan Tadic (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Noussair Mazraoui (Ajax).
Offside, Ajax. Nicolás Tagliafico tries a through ball, but Dusan Tadic is caught offside.
Booking
James Rodríguez (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by James Rodríguez (FC Bayern München).
Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by André Onana.
Attempt saved. James Rodríguez (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.
Attempt missed. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by James Rodríguez.
Attempt missed. Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by David Alaba.
Substitution
Substitution, Ajax. Dani de Wit replaces Donny van de Beek.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Serge Gnabry replaces Franck Ribéry.
Attempt missed. Donny van de Beek (Ajax) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Daley Blind with a headed pass.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Noussair Mazraoui.
Attempt missed. Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.