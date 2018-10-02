Champions League round-up: Bayern Munich held at home by Ajax

Mazraoui's goal means Niko Kovac is the first Bayern manager not to win his first home Champions League game since Louis van Gaal in September 2009

Ajax came from behind in the Champions League to earn a 1-1 draw at Bayern Munich and leave the German champions three games without a win.

Mats Hummels headed Bayern into an early lead, only for Noussair Mazraoui to equalise on 22 minutes.

Elsewhere in Group E, 10-man Benfica won 3-2 at AEK Athens despite the hosts coming from 2-0 down to make it 2-2.

Lyon also staged a second-half fightback, coming from 2-0 down to draw at home to Shakhtar Donetsk in Group F.

After a draw at home to Augsburg and defeat by Hertha Berlin, Bayern looked to be back on track when Hummels headed home from Arjen Robben's fourth-minute cross.

But Ajax found a positive response as Mazraoui fired past Manuel Neuer from the edge of the box after exchanging passes with former Southampton midfielder Dusan Tadic.

Neuer then saved from Hakim Ziyech and Nicolas Tagliafico either side of half-time, and Donny van de Beek poked wide from close range.

Bayern had chances to go back in front as Thiago Alcantara fired wide and James Rodriguez was denied by Andre Onana, but Lasse Schone's free-kick hit the Bayern crossbar deep into stoppage time.

Ajax remain above Bayern on goal difference, with Benfica a point behind after substitute Alfa Semedo's first Champions League goal gave them victory at AEK Athens, despite Ruben Dias being sent off at 2-0 up.

Junior Moraes struck either side of half-time for Shakhtar Donetsk, before former Celtic striker Moussa Dembele and Leo Dubois scored two in three minutes for Lyon to keep the French side a point above Manchester City in Group F.