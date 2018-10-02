Match ends, AEK Athens 2, Benfica 3.
AEK Athens v Benfica
Line-ups
AEK Athens
- 1Barkas
- 2Bakakis
- 4OikonomouSubstituted forCosicat 68'minutes
- 19Chygrynskiy
- 23Hult
- 25Galanopoulos
- 8Gomes SimoesSubstituted forBritoat 79'minutes
- 14BakasetasBooked at 40mins
- 17Klonaridis
- 20Mantalos
- 22PonceBooked at 34minsSubstituted forGiakoumakisat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Lampropoulos
- 9Giakoumakis
- 11Gianniotas
- 12Brito
- 15Cosic
- 16Tsintotas
- 39Morán
Benfica
- 99Vlachodimos
- 34Magalhães de AlmeidaBooked at 79mins
- 6Rúben DiasBooked at 45mins
- 2Conti
- 3GrimaldoBooked at 90mins
- 21Afonso FernandesSubstituted forSemedoat 62'minutes
- 5Fejsa
- 83Carvalho Fernandes
- 18SalvioSubstituted forLemaat 45'minutes
- 14Seferovic
- 27Ferreira SilvaSubstituted forCerviat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Svilar
- 10Gonçalves Oliveira
- 11Cervi
- 16Semedo
- 17Zivkovic
- 25Lema
- 30Castillo
- Referee:
- Orel Grinfeld
- Attendance:
- 31,154
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away6
- Corners
- Home8
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, AEK Athens 2, Benfica 3.
Booking
Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica) is shown the yellow card.
Petros Mantalos (AEK Athens) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by André Almeida (Benfica).
Foul by Georgios Giakoumakis (AEK Athens).
Germán Conti (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, AEK Athens. Dmytro Chygrynskiy tries a through ball, but Niklas Hult is caught offside.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Georgios Giakoumakis (AEK Athens) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Petros Mantalos (AEK Athens) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Anastasios Bakasetas (AEK Athens).
Franco Cervi (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rodrigo Galo (AEK Athens).
Franco Cervi (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Benfica. Franco Cervi replaces Rafa.
Attempt blocked. Petros Mantalos (AEK Athens) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, AEK Athens. Rodrigo Galo replaces Andre Simoes.
Booking
André Almeida (Benfica) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Petros Mantalos (AEK Athens) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by André Almeida (Benfica).
Foul by Niklas Hult (AEK Athens).
Haris Seferovic (Benfica) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Anastasios Bakasetas (AEK Athens) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Konstantinos Galanopoulos.
Goal!
Goal! AEK Athens 2, Benfica 3. Alfa Semedo (Benfica) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Offside, AEK Athens. Michalis Bakakis tries a through ball, but Viktor Klonaridis is caught offside.
Corner, AEK Athens. Conceded by Odisseas Vlachodimos.
Attempt saved. Viktor Klonaridis (AEK Athens) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Anastasios Bakasetas with a through ball.
Offside, AEK Athens. Konstantinos Galanopoulos tries a through ball, but Niklas Hult is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, AEK Athens. Uros Cosic replaces Marios Oikonomou.
Foul by Georgios Giakoumakis (AEK Athens).
Lubomir Fejsa (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Michalis Bakakis (AEK Athens) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Rafa (Benfica).
Corner, AEK Athens. Conceded by Germán Conti.
Goal!
Goal! AEK Athens 2, Benfica 2. Viktor Klonaridis (AEK Athens) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marios Oikonomou with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, AEK Athens. Conceded by Lubomir Fejsa.
Substitution
Substitution, Benfica. Alfa Semedo replaces Pizzi.
Offside, AEK Athens. Andre Simoes tries a through ball, but Georgios Giakoumakis is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, AEK Athens. Georgios Giakoumakis replaces Ezequiel Ponce.