Champions League - Group E
AEK Athens2Benfica3

AEK Athens v Benfica

Line-ups

AEK Athens

  • 1Barkas
  • 2Bakakis
  • 4OikonomouSubstituted forCosicat 68'minutes
  • 19Chygrynskiy
  • 23Hult
  • 25Galanopoulos
  • 8Gomes SimoesSubstituted forBritoat 79'minutes
  • 14BakasetasBooked at 40mins
  • 17Klonaridis
  • 20Mantalos
  • 22PonceBooked at 34minsSubstituted forGiakoumakisat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Lampropoulos
  • 9Giakoumakis
  • 11Gianniotas
  • 12Brito
  • 15Cosic
  • 16Tsintotas
  • 39Morán

Benfica

  • 99Vlachodimos
  • 34Magalhães de AlmeidaBooked at 79mins
  • 6Rúben DiasBooked at 45mins
  • 2Conti
  • 3GrimaldoBooked at 90mins
  • 21Afonso FernandesSubstituted forSemedoat 62'minutes
  • 5Fejsa
  • 83Carvalho Fernandes
  • 18SalvioSubstituted forLemaat 45'minutes
  • 14Seferovic
  • 27Ferreira SilvaSubstituted forCerviat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Svilar
  • 10Gonçalves Oliveira
  • 11Cervi
  • 16Semedo
  • 17Zivkovic
  • 25Lema
  • 30Castillo
Referee:
Orel Grinfeld
Attendance:
31,154

Match Stats

Home TeamAEK AthensAway TeamBenfica
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home15
Away11
Shots on Target
Home7
Away6
Corners
Home8
Away4
Fouls
Home13
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, AEK Athens 2, Benfica 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, AEK Athens 2, Benfica 3.

Booking

Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica) is shown the yellow card.

Petros Mantalos (AEK Athens) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by André Almeida (Benfica).

Foul by Georgios Giakoumakis (AEK Athens).

Germán Conti (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, AEK Athens. Dmytro Chygrynskiy tries a through ball, but Niklas Hult is caught offside.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Georgios Giakoumakis (AEK Athens) because of an injury.

Attempt blocked. Petros Mantalos (AEK Athens) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Anastasios Bakasetas (AEK Athens).

Franco Cervi (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Rodrigo Galo (AEK Athens).

Franco Cervi (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Benfica. Franco Cervi replaces Rafa.

Attempt blocked. Petros Mantalos (AEK Athens) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, AEK Athens. Rodrigo Galo replaces Andre Simoes.

Booking

André Almeida (Benfica) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Petros Mantalos (AEK Athens) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by André Almeida (Benfica).

Foul by Niklas Hult (AEK Athens).

Haris Seferovic (Benfica) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt blocked. Anastasios Bakasetas (AEK Athens) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Konstantinos Galanopoulos.

Goal!

Goal! AEK Athens 2, Benfica 3. Alfa Semedo (Benfica) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.

Offside, AEK Athens. Michalis Bakakis tries a through ball, but Viktor Klonaridis is caught offside.

Corner, AEK Athens. Conceded by Odisseas Vlachodimos.

Attempt saved. Viktor Klonaridis (AEK Athens) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Anastasios Bakasetas with a through ball.

Offside, AEK Athens. Konstantinos Galanopoulos tries a through ball, but Niklas Hult is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, AEK Athens. Uros Cosic replaces Marios Oikonomou.

Foul by Georgios Giakoumakis (AEK Athens).

Lubomir Fejsa (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Michalis Bakakis (AEK Athens) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Rafa (Benfica).

Corner, AEK Athens. Conceded by Germán Conti.

Goal!

Goal! AEK Athens 2, Benfica 2. Viktor Klonaridis (AEK Athens) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marios Oikonomou with a headed pass following a corner.

Corner, AEK Athens. Conceded by Lubomir Fejsa.

Substitution

Substitution, Benfica. Alfa Semedo replaces Pizzi.

Offside, AEK Athens. Andre Simoes tries a through ball, but Georgios Giakoumakis is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, AEK Athens. Georgios Giakoumakis replaces Ezequiel Ponce.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid11002113
2B Dortmund11001013
3Monaco100112-10
4Club Brugge100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona11004043
2Inter Milan11002113
3Tottenham100112-10
4PSV Eindhoven100104-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool11003213
2Red Star Belgrade10100001
3Napoli10100001
4PSG100123-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Galatasaray11003033
2FC Porto10101101
3Schalke10101101
4Lokomotiv Moscow100103-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax21104134
2Bayern Munich21103124
3Benfica210134-13
4AEK Athens200226-40

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lyon21104314
2Man City21013303
3Shakhtar Donetsk20204402
4Hoffenheim201134-11

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1CSKA Moscow21103214
2Real Madrid21013123
3Roma21015323
4Viktoria Plzen201127-51

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus22005056
2Man Utd21103034
3Valencia201102-21
4Young Boys200206-60
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories