Match ends, Juventus 3, Young Boys 0.
Juventus v Young Boys: Dybala hits hat-trick as Italians make best ever start to season
-
- From the section European Football
Paulo Dybala scored a hat-trick as Juventus beat Swiss side Young Boys in the Champions League to register the club's best ever start to a season.
Dybala struck twice in the first half for Juve, who were without the suspended Cristiano Ronaldo.
The Argentine striker, 24, completed his treble on 69 minutes to make it nine straight wins in all competitions.
That took the Italian champions past their previous best start of eight wins in 1930-31.
Juve won their first nine games as they won Serie A in 2005-06 but were subsequently stripped of the title for match-fixing.
Having won 2-0 at Valencia in their opening Group H game, they are now two points clear of Manchester United, who they face in their next two group games.
Dybala steps out of Ronaldo's shadow
Juventus have won the Italian league for the past seven seasons, but Champions League success has just eluded them, beaten in the final in 2015 and 2017.
They lured Ronaldo from Real Madrid in the summer hoping to become European champions for the first time since 1996 and they have looked even stronger with the Portuguese forward on board.
But they also look impressive without him, with Dybala showing that Massimiliano Allegri's men will not necessarily have to rely on the Portuguese to lead them to European glory this season.
Their winning start never came under serious threat on Tuesday.
Dybala opened the scoring inside five minutes, scoring with a fine first-time volley after being picked out by Leonardo Bonucci's pinpoint diagonal ball from just inside the Young Boys half.
He then missed a far easier chance from Federico Bernardeschi's square-ball, sidefooting straight at David von Ballmoos, but he made no mistake on 33 minutes, converting the rebound after Blaise Matuidi's 20-yard strike was parried by Von Ballmoos.
The Argentine hit a post from Bernardeschi's lay-off just after half-time before having a strong penalty appeal turned down, but he was not to be denied his hat-trick as he tapped in from close range after Juan Cuadrado turned a cross back across goal.
Young Boys' only effort on target was a shot that was deflected wide on 61 minutes, and they had Mohamed Ali Camara sent off for a second bookable offence, and if Juve look this comfortable without Ronaldo, it bodes well for their bid to land a third European crown.
Another Juve shut-out - match stats
- Juventus are unbeaten in their past 19 home games in the Champions League group stage (won 11, drawn eight), while keeping 12 clean sheets in this run.
- Excluding qualifiers, this is the first time Young Boys have lost back-to-back games in European competition without scoring since September 2010 (0-2 v Club Brugge and 0-3 v Stuttgart in the Uefa Cup/Europa League).
- Since the start of 2014-15, Juve have kept 23 clean sheets in the Champions League - only Atletico Madrid have kept more in the competition during this period (24).
- Young Boys have not kept a clean sheet in any of their previous 12 games in European competition, with their last one coming back in August 2017 (2-0 v Dynamo Kiev in a Champions League qualifier).
What's next?
Juventus visit Udinese in Serie A on Sunday (17:00 BST) while Young Boys host Lucerne in the Swiss Super League (18:00).
Young Boys return to Champions League action at home to Valencia on Tuesday, 23 October (17:55 BST) before Juve visit Ronaldo's former club Manchester United (20:00).
Line-ups
Juventus
- 1Szczesny
- 15Barzagli
- 19Bonucci
- 4Benatia
- 16Ju Cuadrado
- 5PjanicSubstituted forKhediraat 70'minutes
- 14MatuidiSubstituted forCanat 45'minutes
- 12Lobo Silva
- 33Bernardeschi
- 10Dybala
- 17MandzukicSubstituted forKeanat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Chiellini
- 6Khedira
- 18Kean
- 20Cavaco Cancelo
- 22Perin
- 23Can
- 30Bentancur
Young Boys
- 26Von Ballmoos
- 19Schick
- 4Ali CamaraBooked at 78mins
- 5Von Bergen
- 23Benito
- 35SanogoBooked at 41minsSubstituted forLauperat 45'minutes
- 7SulejmaniSubstituted forNgamaleuat 70'minutes
- 6BertoneBooked at 24mins
- 8Sow
- 16FassnachtSubstituted forAssaléat 71'minutes
- 99Hoarau
Substitutes
- 1Wölfli
- 13Ngamaleu
- 17Assalé
- 18Nsame
- 20Aebischer
- 21García
- 30Lauper
- Referee:
- Sergei Karasev
- Attendance:
- 40,961
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Juventus 3, Young Boys 0.
Offside, Juventus. Juan Cuadrado tries a through ball, but Moise Kean is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Moise Kean (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Emre Can (Juventus) because of an injury.
Delay in match David Von Ballmoos (Young Boys) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Moise Kean (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Moise Kean (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Offside, Juventus. Emre Can tries a through ball, but Moise Kean is caught offside.
Hand ball by Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus).
Attempt missed. Sami Khedira (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Alex Sandro (Juventus) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado with a cross.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Mohamed Ali Camara (Young Boys) for a bad foul.
Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Mohamed Ali Camara (Young Boys).
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Moise Kean replaces Mario Mandzukic.
Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Moumi Nicolas Ngamaleu (Young Boys).
Booking
Mohamed Ali Camara (Young Boys) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mohamed Ali Camara (Young Boys).
Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sandro Lauper (Young Boys).
Attempt saved. Sandro Lauper (Young Boys) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Thorsten Schick.
Andrea Barzagli (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dangerous play by Guillaume Hoarau (Young Boys).
Substitution
Substitution, Young Boys. Roger Assalé replaces Christian Fassnacht.
Substitution
Substitution, Young Boys. Moumi Nicolas Ngamaleu replaces Miralem Sulejmani.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Sami Khedira replaces Miralem Pjanic.
Goal!
Goal! Juventus 3, Young Boys 0. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Mohamed Ali Camara.
Attempt missed. Christian Fassnacht (Young Boys) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Guillaume Hoarau with a headed pass.
Corner, Young Boys. Conceded by Miralem Pjanic.
Corner, Young Boys. Conceded by Leonardo Bonucci.
Attempt blocked. Guillaume Hoarau (Young Boys) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Djibril Sow.
Foul by Emre Can (Juventus).
Djibril Sow (Young Boys) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Juventus. Miralem Pjanic tries a through ball, but Mario Mandzukic is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.