Kris Lindsay named new manager of Dungannon Swifts

Former Portadown, Linfield and Glenavon defender Kris Lindsay has been named as the new manager of Irish Premiership side Dungannon Swifts.

The 34-year-old leaves his role as first-team coach at Glenavon to take over from Rodney McAree.

"When the opportunity arose, it was something I was excited about and I couldn't turn it down and let pass me by," he told Dungannnon's website.

Lindsay was announced after Dungannon beat Crusaders 3-2 on Tuesday night.

With Dixie Robinson in temporary charge, it was the Swifts' first league win of the season and lifted them off the foot of the Premiership table.

McAree moved to become Coleraine manager earlier this month after four years in charge at Stangmore Park.

"I've played under and worked for some great managers in my career," added Lindsay.

"Dungannon is a family club with great facilities and ethos, and one that I have complete faith that I can get moving in the right direction up the table. It's a fresh challenge for me and one that I can't wait to get started with.

"There is a core of quality players at the club and my immediate focus has to be to continue to get points on the board and start to move up the table.

"Longer term we have to focus and consolidate our position in the league and move forward to consistently breaking into the top six as that will give the club the opportunity to gain European qualification through the play-offs.

"All in all, I'm excited for the challenge ahead and it's one I'm committed to and I can't wait to get started working with the players."

Lindsay will be in the Swifts dugout on Saturday and it be a quick reacquaintance with Glenavon, for the new league leaders are the opponents at Mourneview Park.