Sheff Wed19:45West Brom
Venue: Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday v West Bromwich Albion

West Brom strikers Dwight Gayle and Jay Rodriguez
Jay Rodriguez (left) and Dwight Gayle (right) both scored in West Brom's win at Preston on Saturday
Sheffield Wednesday will be without midfielder Barry Bannan, who serves a one-match suspension after picking up his fifth caution of the season.

Daniel Pudil (broken nose) and Ash Baker (leg) are doubts while Kieran Lee (knee), Joost van Aken (ankle) and Sam Winnall (calf) are out.

Winger Bakary Sako could make his West Brom debut after signing a contract until the end of the season on Tuesday.

Matt Phillips will be assessed after missing Albion's victory over Preston.

Match facts

  • Sheffield Wednesday and West Bromwich Albion have not met since March 2010, a game which ended in a 1-0 win for the Baggies in the Championship.
  • West Brom have won their last three league matches against Sheffield Wednesday by an aggregate score of 6-0.
  • Sheffield Wednesday are unbeaten in their last seven home league games (W4 D3), since a 1-0 defeat to Fulham in April.
  • West Brom have won their last three league games, but they have not won four in a row since November 2012.
  • Albion's Dwight Gayle has scored five goals in his last five Championship appearances, netting once in each of the last three.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds116412181322
2Middlesbrough116411441022
3West Brom1062225141120
4Sheff Utd106131813519
5Brentford114521913617
6Swansea11452106417
7Wigan115241412217
8Norwich105231413117
9Derby105141311216
10Bristol City104331512315
11Nottm Forest103611311215
12Aston Villa113621918115
13Sheff Wed104331515015
14Blackburn103611313015
15Bolton114341014-415
16Stoke113441618-213
17QPR11416818-1013
18Birmingham111821011-111
19Rotherham10316816-810
20Reading112361416-29
21Hull112271018-88
22Millwall10136916-76
23Ipswich11065816-86
24Preston111371424-106
