Blackburn Rovers v Sheffield United

Tony Mowbray's Blackburn were promoted after finishing second in League One last season

Blackburn captain Charlie Mulgrew could return to face Sheffield United in the Championship after missing four games.

Derrick Williams is available after serving a one-match suspension but fellow Rovers defender Ryan Nyambe misses out due to a hamstring injury.

The Blades have no fresh injury concerns for Wednesday night's game.

Jake Wright and Kean Bryan are both close to making first team returns having missed the start of the season, but the Blackburn trip comes too soon.

Match facts