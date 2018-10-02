Blackburn Rovers v Sheffield United
-
- From the section Championship
Blackburn captain Charlie Mulgrew could return to face Sheffield United in the Championship after missing four games.
Derrick Williams is available after serving a one-match suspension but fellow Rovers defender Ryan Nyambe misses out due to a hamstring injury.
The Blades have no fresh injury concerns for Wednesday night's game.
Jake Wright and Kean Bryan are both close to making first team returns having missed the start of the season, but the Blackburn trip comes too soon.
Match facts
- This is the 147th meeting between Blackburn and Sheffield United in all competitions, but the first since February 2007, a 2-1 win for Blackburn in the Premier League.
- Sheffield United's last away win at Blackburn was in November 1986 in a second tier match, a 2-0 victory with both goals coming from Tony Daws.
- Blackburn have lost just one of their last 11 league games (W4 D6), a 4-1 defeat at Bristol City at the start of September.
- Sheffield United have won more away games than any other Championship side this season (three).
- Bradley Dack has had a hand in five of Blackburn's last six Championship goals (three goals, two assists).