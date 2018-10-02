Championship
Blackburn19:45Sheff Utd
Venue: Ewood Park

Blackburn Rovers v Sheffield United

Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray
Tony Mowbray's Blackburn were promoted after finishing second in League One last season
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 BST on Wednesday

Blackburn captain Charlie Mulgrew could return to face Sheffield United in the Championship after missing four games.

Derrick Williams is available after serving a one-match suspension but fellow Rovers defender Ryan Nyambe misses out due to a hamstring injury.

The Blades have no fresh injury concerns for Wednesday night's game.

Jake Wright and Kean Bryan are both close to making first team returns having missed the start of the season, but the Blackburn trip comes too soon.

Match facts

  • This is the 147th meeting between Blackburn and Sheffield United in all competitions, but the first since February 2007, a 2-1 win for Blackburn in the Premier League.
  • Sheffield United's last away win at Blackburn was in November 1986 in a second tier match, a 2-0 victory with both goals coming from Tony Daws.
  • Blackburn have lost just one of their last 11 league games (W4 D6), a 4-1 defeat at Bristol City at the start of September.
  • Sheffield United have won more away games than any other Championship side this season (three).
  • Bradley Dack has had a hand in five of Blackburn's last six Championship goals (three goals, two assists).

Wednesday 3rd October 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom1062225141120
2Leeds105412081219
3Middlesbrough10541124819
4Sheff Utd106131813519
5Norwich105231413117
6Brentford104421812616
7Swansea10442106416
8Wigan105141412216
9Derby105141311216
10Bristol City104331512315
11Nottm Forest103611311215
12Sheff Wed104331515015
13Blackburn103611313015
14Bolton104331012-215
15Aston Villa103521615114
16Birmingham10172910-110
17Stoke102441418-410
18Rotherham10316816-810
19QPR10316718-1110
20Reading102351415-19
21Hull102261017-78
22Ipswich10064814-66
23Millwall10136916-76
24Preston101271121-105
