Luke Dowling becomes West Brom technical director after leaving Nottingham Forest

Luke Dowling previously worked with West Brom head coach Darren Moore at Blackburn

West Brom have appointed Luke Dowling as sporting and technical director after he left a similar post at Championship rivals Nottingham Forest.

Dowling moves to The Hawthorns after seven months at the City Ground.

The 41-year-old also previously worked as sporting director at Watford, helping the Hornets win promotion back to the Premier League in 2015.

West Brom have been without a technical director since Nick Hammond was sacked in April.

Italian Giuliano Terraneo did, however, fill the role as technical consultant for a short spell.

Dowling's move sees him reunited with head coach Darren Moore, who he previously worked with at Blackburn.

"Darren is a thinker, he lives and breathes football," Dowling said.

"I saw how he worked at Blackburn. He 's a man players want to play for and staff want to work for."