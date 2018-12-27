Martin Allen: Chesterfield sack manager after falling into National League drop zone

Martin Allen took over at Chesterfield after his fifth spell as Barnet manager ended with them being relegated to the National League

National League strugglers Chesterfield have sacked boss Martin Allen after they dropped into the relegation zone following a 4-0 loss to Solihull Moors.

Allen, 53, took over in June after the club suffered successive relegations.

After winning their first three National League games, they have since won just once in 22 league matches.

"I would like to thank Martin and his staff for their hard work and wish them all the very best for the future," chief executive Graham Bean said.

Under Allen earlier this season, Chesterfield simultaneously went on their longest ever winless run in the league (19 games) and also went 12 games unbeaten in all competitions - their longest sequence without defeat for more than a decade.

Assistant Adrian Whitbread as well as head of recruitment and goalkeeper coach Carl Muggleton have also left, with the club 22nd in the table and one point adrift of safety.

Allen's exit means the Spireites are now looking for their sixth full-time manager since Paul Cook left in May 2015.

The club finished bottom of League One in 2016-17 and bottom of League Two last season, with relegation ending their 97-year stay in the English Football League.