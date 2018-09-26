Kenny Shiels: Derry boss pleads for patience after his young side's latest loss

Media playback is not supported on this device Kenny Shiels says 'it's difficult to sleep at night' as he plans for next season

Derry City boss Kenny Shiels has pleaded for patience from fans and the media after his young side's 3-2 defeat by champions-elect Dundalk.

The Oriel Park contest saw the Candystripes suffer a 17th defeat in 32 Premier Division games this season.

Derry did win the EA Sports Cup earlier this month but their hopes of European football are almost certainly over.

"We're so low in experience. People have to see what's going on here," said the Derry manager.

"I think I'm talking to the wall sometimes because they people are saying this and that.

"Under pressure? My God, how could you be under pressure when you are building young players to learn the game."

Addressing the media directly after his team's fifth straight league defeat, Shiels added: "What more can we do? What more can we do lads? We're working really hard at this and it's a long-term project."

Eoin Toal (left) was among two teenagers who started for Derry against Dundalk

Derry start with three teenagers

Derry's starting team against Dundalk included teenagers Eoin Toal and Adrian Delap and six other players aged 22 or under.

Goals from Daniel Cleary, former Derry player Pat McEleney and Patrick Hoban put Dundalk 3-0 by half-time with Derry replying through a Dean Jarvis own goal and late effort from substitute Ben Fisk.

The introduction of Shiels' son Dean and Nicky Low saw an improved second-half Derry display with the Scot's contribution showing how much he has been missed during his several months out because of injury.

"You could see how much it changed the way we played. I thought for the last 50 odd minutes of the match we played really well," added the Derry manager.

"We went up against them. We came out in the second half and we had more chances than them in the second half."

Shiels 'losing sleep' over possible exodus

As the season nears its conclusion with only four rounds of fixtures remaining, Shiels admitted he is losing sleep as the prospect of possibly losing some of his young talented players - four of whom were part of Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland Under-21 squads earlier this month.

"It's difficult to sleep at night because I'm trying to get the players to stay. I'm trying to bring in players. I'm trying everywhere to get players.

"We need two good experienced centre-backs. It's crying out for them.

"I tried for six months to get [striker] Georgie Kelly to sign and Dundalk get him in two minutes. This is the thing you guys don't understand. It's so difficult."

With still a certain amount of doubt over fourth-placed Waterford's European eligibility, there is a possibility fifth spot in the table could be enough to clinch a Europa League spot.

Waterford re-formed as a club at the start of the 2017 season and there is a Uefa ruling which says a club has to be in existence for three years to be eligible to compete in European competition.

However, Waterford have said they expect their European eligibility to be confirmed.

Going into the final four rounds of fixtures, Derry are four points behind both fifth-placed Bohemians and sixth-placed St Patrick's Athletic.