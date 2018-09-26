BBC Sport - Kenny Shiels says 'it's difficult to sleep at night' as he plans for next season

Shiels 'losing sleep' as he plans for next season

Derry City boss Kenny Shiels says he is losing sleep at night as he battles to hold on to his talented young players for next season and also attempts to bring in reinforcements.

Shiels was talking after his young side suffered a 17th league defeat of the campaign in the 3-2 reverse against champions-elect Dundalk at Oriel Park.

"We’re so low in experience. People have to see what’s going on here. I think I’m talking to the wall sometimes," added Shiels, whose team won the EA Sports Cup earlier this month.

