Fantasy football: Alisson, Kepa, Robertson, Alonso, Lamela, Maddison

Marcos Alonso is a must-have for your teams

The season is hotting up and the Fantasy Football selection dilemmas continue.

In last week's Fantasy Football tips, we asked you to do the unthinkable and consider dropping Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Spurs striker Harry Kane from your teams.

Both went on to score at the weekend - obviously - so let's not make the same mistake this time, instead focussing on some of the players flying under the radar who could give your side the edge.

For those who have not given up and are still keeping tabs on their teams, here are this weekend's tips.

Marvellous Marcos making moves

First against third, two unbeaten sides - Chelsea v Liverpool on Saturday (17:30 BST) is undoubtedly the game of the weekend and could be a tight affair.

They meet again three days after their EFL Cup tie in which Eden Hazard scored a stunning goal to win the game for Chelsea.

Maurizio Sarri's men have conceded only four goals in their opening six games and Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool - whose 100% winning start is on the line - have conceded only two. In fact, they are yet to concede in the first half.

The Reds have been helped by goalkeeper Alisson and full-back Andrew Robertson, who have a league-high four clean sheets apiece, while the world's most expensive goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga of Chelsea has had a steady start with three.

With the obvious selections of joint Premier League top scorer Hazard and next best Sadio Mane, Chelsea's Marcos Alonso should always be in the reckoning for a place in your team.

The Spain international is a Fantasy Football manager's dream, affecting the game at both ends, and he has started the season in superb fashion with three clean sheets and two assists, as well as a goal.

Is Lamela finally coming good?

Erik Lamela has scored two goals this season

Erik Lamela has been at Tottenham for six years. During that period, you would probably struggle to find a standout game from the midfielder when he ran the show and ripped apart all in front of him.

There were big expectations for Lamela when he was signed from Roma for £25m in 2013, the same transfer window in which Gareth Bale left for Real Madrid in a then world-record £85m deal.

The two players' career could not have gone much more differently, with Bale finding the net on a regular basis for Real, winning four Champions League titles, while Lamela has struggled badly for matches and form.

But is the Argentine finally starting to turn it around and get back to his best?

Lamela's Premier League career at Spurs Games Goals Assists 2018-19 3 2 1 2017-18 25 2 2 2016-17 9 1 1 2015-16 34 5 9 2014-15 33 2 7 2013-14 9 0 1

Lamela has scored in his past two Premier League games - both as a substitute - the same number he scored in 25 games in the competition last term, and has also provided an assist.

Looking at the official Premier League version of the game, Lamela has only been selected by 0.3% of players, so worth a punt at £6.4m?

You'd be Mad not to pick him

Even in celebration, there's not a hair out of place on James Maddison's head

If you are looking for an away banker this weekend, Leicester's trip to face winless Newcastle may be it.

Rafael Benitez's side look like they are in a struggle for Premier League survival this season, languishing in 18th place with only two points from six games.

Meanwhile, it has been all or nothing for Claude Puel's side with three wins and three defeats. Saturday's game at St James' Park could well see another three points collected by the Foxes.

The former Premier League champions sold Riyad Mahrez to Manchester City in the summer, but new arrival James Maddison has impressed since stepping up from the Championship with Norwich. The fleet-footed, impeccably coiffeured forward has netted three times and laid on one assist.

Leicester have five wins from their past six games against Newcastle, who - along with Huddersfield and Swansea - have lost more games at home (10) than any other team since the beginning of last season.

And who to leave out?

We are almost certain that Manchester City will be without full-back Benjamin Mendy for Saturday's home game against Brighton as he has a foot injury. Mendy has been in excellent form, providing a joint-high four assists, but boss Pep Guardiola said he "does not know" when the Frenchman will return.

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk, who has been a rock at the back in their surge to the top of the table, is a doubt after suffering a rib injury in the previous league game against Southampton.

Manager Klopp said Van Dijk "is much better" but the injury is "still a bit painful".

Watford skipper Troy Deeney has had a decent start to the season for the high-flying Hornets with two goals and an assist, but he is having trouble with ankle ligament damage.

Deeney said he will "have another injection" in an attempt to face Arsenal on Saturday.

Let's hope our tips are more successful than last week. Off we go to hide behind the sofa.