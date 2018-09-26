Kazenga LuaLua: Luton Town sign former Brighton and Newcastle winger

Kazenga LuaLua made just six appearances after joining Sunderland in January

Luton have signed former Newcastle United and Brighton winger Kazenga LuaLua until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old was a free agent after leaving Sunderland at the end of last season and had been training with the squad before agreeing a deal.

He previously worked with Hatters manager Nathan Jones, formerly first-team coach at Brighton.

"It's good to sign until the end of the season, to get some game time and enjoy my football," he said.

