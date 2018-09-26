Swansea hopeful on return of midfielders Leroy Fer and Bersant Celina after injury

Kosovo midfielder Bersant Celina has been out for a fortnight with an ankle ligament injury

Swansea City captain Leroy Fer and Bersant Celina are both in contention for Saturday's home Championship game with Queens Park Rangers.

Fer, 28, has missed the last three games with a groin problem.

Kosovo midfielder Celina, 22, has been sidelined for the past two weeks with damaged ankle ligaments, but both have returned to training.

"They've both been making good progress," Swansea manager Graham Potter told the club website.

"Hopefully they will have had enough training and be available for selection on Saturday."

Swansea have failed to score in their last three games but their midfield injury crisis appears to be easing after the return of Jay Fulton and Tom Carroll in last weekend's 0-0 draw at Middlesbrough.

Full-back Kyle Naughton has deputised in midfield in recent games.