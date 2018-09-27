Glenn Middleton: 'Terrific' Rangers winger impresses Steven Gerrard

Glenn Middleton marked his first Rangers start with two goals against Ayr United

"Terrific finisher" Glenn Middleton is making selection "really difficult" for Rangers manager Steven Gerrard with his continued good form.

On his first start, the winger, 18, scored two of his side's four goals in Wednesday's League Cup quarter-final trouncing of Ayr United.

Gerrard revealed he "had this game in mind for Glenn for a long time".

"He's been an impact player for us of late and done terrifically," the Ibrox boss told Rangers TV.

"He's doing everything he can to force his way in. He's a terrific finisher and you always get judged as an attacking player on goals and assists."

A Scotland Under-21 cap, Middleton joined Rangers from Norwich City in January, and has made several positive contributions from the bench this term.

The teenager was involved in all four goals as the hosts set up a semi-final against Aberdeen, and feels he is "definitely" ready to push for a regular starting berth.

"It's up to me to keep taking my chances whenever I get them," he said. "I'm taking it bit by bit and hopefully going in the right direction.

"I'm confident going into any situation because I know I've got the standard of player to find me in different positions and give me the chance to do what I can do."