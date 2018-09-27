Scottish Gossip: Brendan Rodgers, Aberdeen, Celtic, Rangers, St Mirren, Hibernian

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Aberdeen are closing in on the signature of former Stoke, Aston Villa and Manchester City midfielder Stephen Ireland, with the 32-year-old a free agent. (Sun)

Manager Brendan Rodgers was offered a staggering £8m up front to leave Celtic for the Chinese Super League and could have multiplied his current £2.4m a year salary. (Daily Mail)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has challenged on-loan Umar Sadiq to "come to the party" and ease his striking headache, with Alfredo Morelos and Kyle Lafferty unavailable for the League Cup semi-final with Aberdeen. (Daily Record)

Manager Brendan Rodgers slams Celtic defender Dedryck Boyata for the dissent that led to a stoppage-time red card which rules him out of next month's League Cup semi-final with Hearts. (Sun)

St Mirren take former Fiorentina striker Cedric Gondo on trial as manager Oran Kearney looks to add to his attacking options. (Sun)

St Mirren have opened talks with Canada international Simeon Jackson, who scored a hat-trick in a reserve game this week. (Daily Express, print edition)

Goalkeeper Joe Lewis admits he was off his line when he dived to save Stevie Mallan's spot-kick as Aberdeen beat Hibs on penalties to reach the last four in the League Cup and confirmed that he was ticked off by assistant Sean Carr for darting into his six-yard box. (Daily Record)

"The rule is there and the refs don't do anything about it when someone is making a save three yards out," says Hibs' Adam Bogdan of opposite number Joe Lewis after Tuesday's shootout at Easter Road. (Scotsman)

Hibs boss Neil Lennon insists that a repeat of Tuesday night's performance against Aberdeen will bring his team their third successive Premiership win when they face St Mirren this weekend. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Defender Steven Caulker is hoping to win a deal with Wigan Athletic just weeks after triggering a release clause at Dundee.(Evening Telegraph)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scotland prop Zander Fagerson is unlikely to make the Six Nations and Glasgow Warriors are scouring the world for a temporary replacement to see them through until he returns in the spring. (Herald, subscription required)