Ryan Sessegnon: Fulham open talks on new deal for teenager

Ryan Sessegnon made his Fulham debut in August 2016 - aged 16 years and 81 days

Fulham have opened talks with versatile English teenager Ryan Sessegnon about a new long-term deal.

Negotiations are understood to be at their early stages, although there is confidence they will be resolved without any major issue.

Sessegnon, 18, is one of the most highly-rated young players in England.

He is coveted by a number of leading clubs, including Tottenham, but, at the moment, has no interest in leaving Craven Cottage.

Sessegnon has made 89 appearances for Fulham since making his debut in August 2016 when he was 16.

He initially played at left-back but spent much of last season as a wide attacker, scoring 15 league goals.

Sessegnon has started five Premier League games on his club's return to the top flight this season.

He was Championship player of the year, young player of the year and apprentice of the year in 2017-18.