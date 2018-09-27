Mathias Pogba to play in French third tier for Tours

Mathias Pogba plays international football for Guinea while his younger bother Paul is a World Cup winner with France

Guinea international striker Mathias Pogba has joined French third division side Tours after almost 18 months out of the game.

The deal comes just five weeks after he failed to secure a deal in Germany for reportedly being 'overweight'.

The 28-year-old, brother of Manchester United and France star Paul Pogba, is fit again after an Achilles tendon injury.

"I chose Tours, because of all the different discussions I had with interested clubs, only the management of Tours understood me and convinced me to join their project," Pogba told the club website.

"Since February after my injury, I trained hard to return to my best form, and it has paid off because the doctors were very confident.

"The rehabilitation was long and difficult, but I never gave up to return to my best level.

"My main goals for joining Tours are to get back on the pitch, to have fun, but also to help FC Tours and my team-mates earn promotion to Ligue 2.

"I feel physically and mentally 100 per cent and I thank the club top officials for their confidence."

Pogba's last competitive game was in April 2017 for Sparta Rotterdam in the Netherlands top-flight.

In August he had a trial with German third-tier side KFC Uerdingen but failed to impress.

"Mathias could not have helped the team. He's not physically fit," club coach Stefan Krämer told the media

"He had a good physique for a number nine, but he still has too many pounds on his hips."

Pogba who began his career at Spanish club Celta Vigo has previously played in leagues at various levels in leagues across England, Scotland ant Italy.

Born in Conakry, Mathias Pogba made his international debut for Guinea in a friendly against Senegal in Paris in 2013.

He came off the bench to play alongside his twin brother Florentin in the Syli Nationale's 1-1 draw with the Teranga Lions and has since won four more caps.