Plymouth Argyle: Pilgrims aim to defy growing injury list and get first league win

Plymouth skipper Gary Sawyer will not play against until November after breaking his foot last week

Plymouth Argyle manager Derek Adams says his side must keep trying to claim their first league win of the season, despite their growing injury list.

The Pilgrims have 10 players out with captain Gary Sawyer the latest absentee after breaking his foot in Argyle's 2-1 loss at Charlton last weekend.

The veteran full-back, 33, will be out for about six weeks.

"You've just got to get on with it and keep on trying to move forward," Adams told BBC Radio Devon.

Striker Ryan Taylor has also had a setback with his ankle injury, ruling him out for up to a month as Argyle, who sit bottom of League One, prepare to host fourth-placed Doncaster this weekend.

Lionel Ainsworth, Niall Canavan, Conor Grant, Tafari Moore, Jamie Ness, Joe Riley, Antoni Sarcevic and Scott Wootton are also unfit.

"We can't do much about the injuries," added Adams, whose side have not won in eight games in all competitions - six of which have been losses.

"There's only two that have happened in training, the rest have been in game situations or after games.

"You just have to get on with it and use the squad as best we can."