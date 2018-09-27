Jim Bentley: Morecambe 'do not need director of football', says boss after Paul Ince links

Jim Bentley (left) is the longest-serving manager in England's top four division, while Paul Ince has managed five clubs

Morecambe manager Jim Bentley says he is "uncomfortable" with reports that the club want to appoint a director of football, after ex-England captain Paul Ince was linked with such a role.

Bentley was speaking for the first time since the Daily Mail reported on Monday that the Shrimps were lining up Ince.

Ex-Manchester United and Liverpool midfielder Ince has not coached since being sacked as Blackpool boss in 2014.

"Do we need a director of football? No," Bentley told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"I am not pleased with it to be honest. I have put my heart and soul into this club. It is not nice when your job is just banded around like it is.

"But if that [a director of football] is the route the owners want to go down, then so be it. That is entirely up to them. They'll have a vision and a strategy that they want.

"He [Ince] is a big name and I have met him a few times. He is a decent fella. Who knows what is round the corner?"

'It might work, it might not work'

Former MK Dons and Blackburn boss Ince, 50, has largely worked as a pundit since his 11-month spell at Blackpool ended in January 2014.

London-based Bond Group Investments Limited took over Morecambe - who avoided relegation from League Two on the final day of last season - in the summer and settled the club's debts.

Asked if he could work with a director of football, Bentley added: "I don't know. I've never done it before. It might work, it might not work.

"It is out of my hands, but I'm not comfortable with it. There are other areas, for me, within the club - we don't even have a full-time kit man - that need addressing.

"There's been a lot stacked against us but I'm proud that we battled on and stayed in the division, year on year, against all the odds.

"I'm the longest-serving manager in the divisions, with experienced people around me. Then suddenly, because we've lost a couple of games, we don't have the experience and we need to be doing this and that.

"If I was to leave the club, I think I've left it in a better position and I'd have my head held high. But there have been no discussions along those lines. I'll keep battling away until I'm told differently."