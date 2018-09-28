German Bundesliga
Hoffenheim14:30RB Leipzig
Venue: WIRSOL Rhein-Neckar-Arena

Julian Nagelsmann: Hoffenheim boss faces new club RB Leipzig

Julian Nagelsmann
Will Julian Nagelsmann's current side beat his next side?

He may not understand what all the fuss is about, but Saturday is set to be a strange day for Julian Nagelsmann.

The 31-year-old Hoffenheim boss announced in June that he would take charge of RB Leipzig from the start of the 2019-20 season.

Three months later, as he prepares to face his 'new' club while still in charge of his 'old' club, he is in the even more unusual position of coming up against his next boss.

Instead of placing another manager in charge for a season while they wait for Nagelsmann to arrive, RB Leipzig sporting director Ralf Rangnick has stepped in and perform both roles.

"There is a lot of explosiveness in this game," Rangnick said on Friday.

"On the one hand the clubs are close in the table, and on the other hand Julian Nagelsmann will be our coach next year. But for me, it's not about showing who the better coach is."

Bundesliga table

Perhaps understandably, Nagelsmann was less keen to talk about his next club, other than clarifying reports he had already been house-hunting in Leipzig, and laughing off the encounter with his next 'boss'.

"Right now, I'm earning my money here and I want to be successful here," he said.

"My boss is [Leipzig CEO] Oliver Mintzlaff, if I am not mistaken. I do not think the sports director is the boss. Maybe a supervisor. "

To add to the links between the two sides, Rangnick took Hoffenheim from the third division to the top flight in his four-and-a-half years as coach, before leaving in 2011.

Hoffenheim
Hoffenheim put their big screen on the training ground to good use on Friday morning...

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 29th September 2018

  • Hoffenheim1899 Hoffenheim14:30RB LeipzigRB Leipzig
  • Nuremberg1. FC Nuremberg14:30DüsseldorfFortuna Düsseldorf
  • SchalkeFC Schalke 0414:30MainzMainz 05
  • StuttgartVfB Stuttgart14:30Werder BremenWerder Bremen
  • WolfsburgVfL Wolfsburg14:30B MgladbachBorussia Mönchengladbach
  • B LeverkusenBayer 04 Leverkusen17:30B DortmundBorussia Dortmund

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich5410123913
2B Dortmund53201531211
3Werder Bremen5320106411
4Hertha Berlin5311107310
4B Mgladbach5311107310
6Wolfsburg52218718
7Mainz52214318
8RB Leipzig52218808
9Hoffenheim52129817
10Freiburg521289-17
11B Leverkusen520359-46
12Augsburg512278-15
13Düsseldorf512256-15
14Nuremberg5122410-65
15Frankfurt511369-34
16Hannover502349-52
17Stuttgart502339-62
18Schalke500529-70
View full German Bundesliga table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport