Match ends, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2, Borussia Dortmund 4.
Bayer Leverkusen 2-4 Borussia Dortmund: Jadon Sancho helps Dortmund go top
English teenager Jadon Sancho set up his fifth and sixth goals of the season as Borussia Dortmund came from 2-0 down to beat Bayer Leverkusen and move top of the Bundesliga.
Sancho, 18, has now assisted more goals - in 124 minutes - than anyone else in Europe's top five leagues this season.
The hosts led in the first half through Mitchell Weiser and Jonathan Tah.
But Dortmund scored four in the last 25 minutes through Jacob Bruun Larsen, Marco Reus and Paco Alcacer (2).
The result maintains their unbeaten start after six games, and they leapfrog champions Bayern Munich into top spot.
|Most assists in top five European leagues
|Jadon Sancho
|Borussia Dortmund
|6
|Lionel Messi
|Barcelona
|4
|Jose Holebas
|Watford
|4
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Juventus
|4
|Jony
|Alaves
|4
|Benjamin Mendy
|Manchester City
|4
|Tanguy Ndombele
|Lyon
|4
|Dimitri Payet
|Marseille
|4
Line-ups
B Leverkusen
- 1Hrádecky
- 23WeiserSubstituted forJedvajat 69'minutes
- 4Tah
- 5Bender
- 18WendellBooked at 88mins
- 21Kohr
- 8Bender
- 31Volland
- 29Havertz
- 10BrandtSubstituted forSampaio Filhoat 79'minutes
- 13AlarioSubstituted forBaileyat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Dragovic
- 7Sampaio Filho
- 9Bailey
- 11Thelin
- 16Jedvaj
- 28Özcan
- 30Schreck
B Dortmund
- 1Bürki
- 5Hakimi
- 16Akanji
- 2Zagadou
- 4Diallo
- 6DelaneyBooked at 6minsSubstituted forDahoudat 45'minutes
- 28Witsel
- 22PulisicSubstituted forSanchoat 68'minutes
- 11Reus
- 34Bruun Larsen
- 20PhilippSubstituted forAlcácerat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Sancho
- 9Alcácer
- 13Guerreiro
- 19Dahoud
- 27Wolf
- 33Weigl
- 35Hitz
- Referee:
- Dr. Felix Brych
- Attendance:
- 30,210
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away10
- Corners
- Home6
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2, Borussia Dortmund 4.
Goal!
Goal! Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2, Borussia Dortmund 4. Paco Alcácer (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jadon Sancho with a through ball following a fast break.
Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Axel Witsel.
Attempt missed. Jonathan Tah (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Wendell.
Foul by Abdou Diallo (Borussia Dortmund).
Lars Bender (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Tin Jedvaj (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund).
Leon Bailey (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Wendell (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt blocked. Leon Bailey (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Tin Jedvaj (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Jadon Sancho.
Goal!
Goal! Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2, Borussia Dortmund 3. Paco Alcácer (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Achraf Hakimi with a cross.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Wendell.
Foul by Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund).
Kevin Volland (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Paulinho replaces Julian Brandt.
Attempt missed. Jacob Bruun Larsen (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mahmoud Dahoud.
Jacob Bruun Larsen (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Dominik Kohr (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Jonathan Tah.
Attempt blocked. Paco Alcácer (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marco Reus.
Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tin Jedvaj (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Substitution
Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Leon Bailey replaces Lucas Alario.
Substitution
Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Tin Jedvaj replaces Mitchell Weiser.
Goal!
Goal! Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2, Borussia Dortmund 2. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Jadon Sancho following a fast break.
Attempt saved. Kai Havertz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin Volland with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Jadon Sancho replaces Christian Pulisic.
Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Wendell (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Goal!
Goal! Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2, Borussia Dortmund 1. Jacob Bruun Larsen (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Achraf Hakimi with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Paco Alcácer replaces Maximilian Philipp.
Attempt saved. Jacob Bruun Larsen (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marco Reus.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Jonathan Tah.
Attempt saved. Kai Havertz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Julian Brandt.
Foul by Abdou Diallo (Borussia Dortmund).