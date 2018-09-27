League Cup: Aberdeen brand Rangers semi-final time 'appalling'

The first train from Aberdeen to Glasgow on that day arrives 14 minutes after kick-off

Aberdeen have described the decision to play their Scottish League Cup semi-final with Rangers at 12:00 GMT on a Sunday as "appalling".

The sides meet the first last-four match at Hampden Park on Sunday, 28 October, before Celtic and Hearts contest the second semi-final at 19:45.

Police Scotland advised the Aberdeen v Rangers game should be played first.

But while Aberdeen "appreciate" that standpoint, they believe "other options should have been investigated further".

The Scottish Professional Football League say it is "the most practical solution", given both Old Firm clubs' Europa League fixtures on 25 October.

And they have a contractual obligation to play the games at Hampden unless otherwise recommended by the police.

In a statement, Aberdeen said they have "repeatedly asked" for the authorities to stop giving them "completely unacceptable" kick-off times.

The Pittodrie side have been unhappy with numerous lunchtime trips to the central belt, including their journeys to Kilmarnock and Hampden Park in late 2016.

It added: "Yet again, what should be a showpiece occasion, is scheduled to start at a time that does not take supporters into account."

They say that holding the semi-finals on consecutive weekends would have been an option, with Celtic due to face Hearts in the Premiership the following weekend.

"We appreciate the authorities have a difficult job to schedule games in what is an extremely congested calendar," the statement continued.

"But to yet again ask our supporters to be in Glasgow for a 12:00 start on a Sunday is, quite frankly, appalling."

It will be the first time Celtic and Rangers have played in Glasgow on the same day since 1983, when they were involved in Scottish Cup semi-finals at Hampden and Celtic Park.

'Police happy but raw deal for Dons' - analysis

BBC Scotland's senior football reporter Chris McLaughlin

Police Scotland are quite happy with this solution and say they can handle situations like this, but you've got over 100,000 fans in Glasgow on that Sunday.

Not only that, but if the first game goes to extra time and penalties, you've only got a few hours to get rid of 50,000 fans and get another 50,000 in. I think everyone - the SPFL, Police Scotland, probably the clubs - will be hoping everything is settled in 90 minutes in the first semi-final.

It's always tricky for Aberdeen fans. As it stands, the first train out of Aberdeen to Glasgow that Sunday arrives at 12:14. That's not going to work. They're going to have to think of a way of getting the fans down. You have to feel sorry for them - geography, once again, has played its part in giving them a raw deal.