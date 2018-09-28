Scottish Gossip: League Cup semi-finals, Griffiths, Middleton

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Former Scotland captain Barry Ferguson believes the Scottish Professional Football League should have planned for Celtic and Rangers being in Europe to avoid having to play both League Cup semi-finals on 28 October. The Glasgow clubs have Europa League games on 25 October, meaning neither can play on Saturday, 27 October. (Daily Record)

Former Hearts captain Gary Mackay says it's "an absolute scandal" that the Tynecastle side's semi-final meeting with Celtic at Hampden will kick off at 19:45 GMT on Sunday 28, October. (Scotsman)

Peter Haring says beating Celtic in the Premiership already this season makes Hearts "feel good" about their upcoming semi-final. (Sun)

And overcoming Celtic at Hampden would better anything Haring has achieved in his career, the Hearts midfielder says. (Daily Record)

Glenn Middleton says "it would mean everything" to be involved in Rangers' lunchtime League Cup semi-final against Aberdeen. (Sun)

Middleton has urged manager Steven Gerrard to let him lead the line in attack for Rangers against Aberdeen at Hampden, with Alfredo Morelos banned and Kyle Lafferty ineligible. (Daily Record)

Chief executive Duncan Fraser has reiterated Aberdeen's call for using video assistant referees in Scotland and warns the football authorities should not ignore supporters' concerns. (Herald - subscription required)

Former Celtic manager Gordon Strachan says the current side are "one dimensional" and "need to find another way". (Daily Mail)

Leigh Griffiths was convinced Brendan Rodgers would stay at Celtic, even with the prospect of the manager being offered an £8m salary package to move to a Chinese club. (Sun)

Griffiths hopes to reprise his strike partnership with Odsonne Edouard after the pair started in Celtic's League Cup quarter-final win over St Johnstone. (The National)