Pelynt FC: Meet the Cornwall team playing at the 'New Camp'

The 'New Camp' (above) in Cornwall's Barcelona is 697 miles from the Nou Camp

What connects a village side from Cornwall with one of the biggest clubs in world football?

Meet Duchy League outfit Pelynt FC, who play their home games in the hamlet of Barcelona in south-east Cornwall.

After moving two miles from the village of Pelynt in 2008 to their current ground, the club named their regular venue the 'New Camp' after the stadium belonging to Spanish giants Barcelona, the Nou Camp.

The five-time European champions then wrote to the amateur outfit and enclosed signed memorabilia in recognition of their bond.

"I got a really nice letter back from Barcelona, wishing us all the best and enclosing some personalised memorabilia - pennants with the first-team squad's signatures on there," Pelynt club secretary Keith Davies told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"It was amazing. It was really nice of them. We don't share kit colours or anything like that though - we stick with the traditional amber and black, so we stay with the [local] colours.

"We'll consider making a few offers in the January transfer window but they've got to ask for our players first of course!"