FA sex abuse inquiry: Survivors' group calls for interim Sheldon report

The review is looking into what the Football Association and clubs knew and did about allegations of child sexual abuse between 1970 and 2005

Survivors of child sexual abuse in football say a delay to the full review into historic allegations in the game is a "huge disappointment".

Clive Sheldon QC, who is leading the investigation, revealed the delay was down to a pending retrial and further allegations in the Barry Bennell case.

But support group The Offside Trust has called for an interim report to help "the healing journey".

It is not yet known how long the review will be delayed.

"It is precisely because of the scale of the issue that we believe an interim report should be published now with initial findings," the group added in a statement to BBC Sport.

The timescale for Sheldon's full report, which was expected to be released this autumn, is now dependent on criminal matters being resolved.

The Offside Trust, led by ex-footballer Steve Walters and former professional golfer Chris Unsworth, who have both spoken about their own experiences of abuse, said the delay was adding to the ordeal for the alleged victims.

"Survivors of child sexual abuse in football have carried their secrets for decades and many have spent the past two years going through the pain and distress of reliving their horrors in the hope that the truth will be heard.

"For the findings of the FA's review to be further delayed is a huge disappointment."

Sheldon was asked by the FA, English football's governing body, in 2016 to look into historical sexual abuse in the sport following a series of allegations by former players.

He has been in "close and constant co-operation" with Operation Hydrant - the police operation looking into the issue - and had hoped to submit his final report at the end of September.

Following the announcement of the delay on Wednesday, Sheldon said: "Whilst I had hoped and expected to complete my review this autumn, I believe this extension will ensure many more individuals who want to engage with the review will be able to do so.

"It is essential that the review is as comprehensive as possible."

The survivors' group, responding on Friday, said: "There are always likely to be ongoing trials or trials in the near future, and the pursuit of justice cannot be derailed.

"However, lessons must be learned today and the issues around reporting and the actions or inactions of football clubs needs to be addressed sooner rather than later, especially in cases where the same individuals remain in positions of authority and control."