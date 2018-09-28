Silvio Berlusconi: Ex-Italian PM buys Italian club Monza

Under Silvio Berlusconi's ownership, AC Milan won 29 trophies in 31 years

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has returned to football ownership by buying third-division side Monza.

The 81-year-old's holding company, Fininvest, said on Friday it had bought 100% of shares in the club.

Berlusconi sold AC Milan less than 18 months ago, ending 31 years as owner of the Serie A club.

Under his leadership, Milan won five European Cups, as well as eight Italian league titles.

He is joined at Monza, who finished fourth in Serie C last season, by long-time aide Adriano Galliani, who takes up the role of CEO.

Berlusconi was first elected as Italy's prime minister in 1994 and served a further two terms.

In August 2013 he was convicted of tax fraud and sentenced to four years in prison, but instead did community service because of his age.

In 2014, he was cleared on appeal of paying for sex with an underage prostitute.