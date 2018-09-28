League Cup: Hearts boss Craig Levein angry at semi-final 'madness'

Playing both Scottish League Cup semi-finals at Hampden on the same day is the "craziest thing", "beyond belief" and "madness", says Hearts manager Craig Levein.

Aberdeen meet Rangers at 12:00 GMT on Sunday, 28 October, before Hearts play Celtic at 19:45 in Glasgow.

Organisers say it is "the best solution" because both Old Firm clubs have Europa League games on 25 October.

"We are actually discouraging fans to come to the game," Levein said.

"It's absolute madness. I just don't understand how they can think it's alright. It just doesn't compute with me.

"I have got players talking to me about how disappointed their families are that they can't come and watch their dad playing in a semi final."

In an impassioned news conference, Levein said:

The blame falls "fair and square at the feet of Neil Doncaster and the SPFL"

It's "not true" to say it's the best solution as it doesn't suit fans of any of the four clubs

That having 100,000 fans in Glasgow on the same day 'could go wrong'

Hearts want 50% of the tickets, but might not sell them

It's not too late to change the schedule and that Hearts' Premiership meeting with Celtic the following weekend could be postponed

'We're making it impossible for fans'

In the aftermath of Hearts quarter-final win over Motherwell on Wednesday, Levein said his side would play their last-four tie "wherever" they have to after Murrayfield was mooted as a potential venue.

However, after the scheduling was confirmed on Thursday, Hearts owner Ann Budge said in a statement she was "astonished" by the decision.

Levein - who is also Hearts' director of football - continued that theme on Friday, with his ire centred around a desire to have as many Hearts fans as possible at the club's first cup semi-final in five years.

"I want 50% of the tickets, I want to go to Hampden and make it feel like we have a huge Hearts presence there. One thing is for certain we are not getting that on a Sunday night at 19:45," he said.

"See if it goes ahead at that time, I want 50% of the tickets. So if we get 25,000 and only sell 15,000 this club will take no responsibility for that.

"This will fall fair and square at the feet of Neil Doncaster and the SPFL. They made the decision to put a game on which does not suit supporters. It's absolute madness.

"We have just told them it doesn't suit us and Aberdeen have told them it doesn't suit them. The old firm have support from all over the country so it won't suit some of their supporters either."

More to follow.