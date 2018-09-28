Mike Ashley: Newcastle owner's presence at matches a 'positive' says Rafa Benitez

Mike Ashley was at Selhurst Park to watch Newcastle for the first time since May 2017

Manager Rafa Benitez says Mike Ashley's presence at Newcastle matches can only be a "positive" for the Premier League club.

The Newcastle owner attended his first match since May 2017 when he watched Saturday's goalless draw at Crystal Palace.

Benitez said he hopes Ashley continues to watch games for the "next weeks and months".

"It means that he cares and is supporting the team," Benitez added.

"If the owner wants to be around, that is positive, it has to be positive."

Newcastle are still looking for their first win of the new season and welcome Leicester City to St James' Park this weekend.

They have picked up just two points from their opening six matches and fans have already staged protests this season.

During pre-season, Benitez said the club's fans "need to be concerned" by the club's limited transfer business compared to that of their domestic rivals.