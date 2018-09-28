Glenn Middleton: Scot Gemmill says Rangers winger has 'made great start'

Scot Gemmill has been impressed with Glenn Middleton's start at Rangers

Rangers' Glenn Middleton is an example of the next generation of Scotland players "taking their chance", says Scot Gemmill.

The forward, 18, is just one of a host of youngsters who have been blooded early into the Scotland Under-21 squad since Gemmill took over in 2016.

Scotland have beaten the Netherlands twice in their European Championship campaign and still clinch a play-off.

"I selected Glenn to play for the U17s when he was 15," said Gemmill.

"He's obviously got himself a move to Rangers and is doing really well and he actually came to Toulon with us in the summer.

"It shows we are in a very privileged position where we can give them the international experience but they need to take that opportunity."

Middleton joined Rangers from Norwich City in January and has gone on to impress under Steven Gerrard.

He has netted three goals in his last three matches for the Ibrox club, as well as turning in an impressive performance away to Villarreal in the Europa League.

"It's credit to him," said Gemmill. "It doesn't matter how good you are as a young player, everyone is keen to see how you do when it really matters.

"There's been plenty of examples in the past where the perceived good young players don't quite take their opportunity. Glenn has certainly made a great start.

"It's huge credit to Rangers for giving him that opportunity and huge credit to Craig Mulholland for getting him signed with Rangers in the first place."

'We can't pat ourselves on the back yet'

Gemmill's side go into their final two qualifiers knowing another two victories could well see them within touching distance of next year's tournament in Italy.

The Scots, who will be without West Bromwich Albion's Oliver Burke through injury, face Ukraine in Kiev on 12 October before hosting Group 4 winners England at Tynecastle four days later.

The best four runners-up qualify for the play-off with Scotland still well in the mix.

"The biggest challenge to the team was being hard to beat and conceding fewer goals," said Gemmill. "We really wanted to give ourselves a platform to be competitive.

"That's been a huge plus so far. There's two games to go and all those things remain in place.

"We obviously can't start to pat ourselves on the back, there's too much to play for but it's brilliant to be in October in the last event of the calendar year and still have everything to play for."

Scotland Under-21 squad

Goalkeepers: Ross Doohan (Celtic on loan at Ayr United), Ryan Fulton (Hamilton Academical), Robby McCrorie (Rangers)

Defenders: David Bates (Hamburg), Ross McCrorie (Rangers), Tom McIntyre (Reading), Ryan Porteous (Hibernian), Liam Smith (Ayr United), Greg Taylor (Kilmarnock), Ryan Williamson (Dunfermline Athletic)

Midfielders: Chris Cadden (Motherwell), Allan Campbell (Motherwell), Billy Gilmour (Chelsea), Michael Johnston (Celtic), Stephen Mallan (Hibernian), Lewis Morgan (Celtic), Elliot Watt (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Attackers: Eamonn Brophy (Kilmarnock), Fraser Hornby (Everton) Glenn Middleton (Rangers), Oli Shaw (Hibernian)