Simeon Jackson: St Mirren complete short-term signing of striker

Simeon Jackson spent three years at Norwich City

Canada striker Simeon Jackson will be a "good influence" on the St Mirren squad after signing on a deal until January, says manager Oran Kearney.

Jackson, 31, counts Norwich City, Millwall and Blackburn Rovers among his 11 former clubs and has been unattached since being released by League One Walsall at the end of last term.

His agreement has an option to be extended until the end of the season.

"Simeon's pedigree goes before him," Kearney said.

"When you see the shape he's kept himself in it's obvious he is a top professional."

Jackson scored one goal in five outings on loan at League Two Grimsby Town between January and the end of last season.

"It's happened really quick," Jackson said. "The manager was a great guy to meet and as soon as I met him I got a good feeling and I'm looking forward to working with him."

Kearney is also assessing former Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis McGugan, 29, who he says "will be with us for a week or so".

However, it appears former Fiorentina youth forward Cedric Gondo, 21, will not be offered a contract having left Paisley at the conclusion of his trial period ended.