FA Cup: Peterborough Sports v Chorley live on BBC

The FA Cup third qualifying round tie between Peterborough Sports and Chorley FC will be streamed live on the BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app.

The match will take place on Saturday, 6 October - kick-off 12:30 BST.

Peterborough Sports, of the Southern Football League Division One East - the eighth tier of English football, progressed by beating Boston United.

Chorley, who lead the sixth-tier National League North, defeated Leek Town in the second qualifying round.

Former Everton midfielder Leon Osman will be part of the BBC commentary team for the game.