League Cup semis 'absolute madness'
Hearts manager Craig Levein describes the Scottish League Cup semi-final schedule as "absolute madness" and "beyond belief".
Both matches will be played at Hampden on Sunday, 28 October. Aberdeen host Rangers at 12:00 GMT before Hearts play Celtic at 19:45.
The Scottish Professional Football League made the decision because both Old Firm clubs have Europa League group fixtures on 25 October.