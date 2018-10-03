Europa League - Group B
RB Salzburg17:55Celtic
Venue: Red Bull Arena Salzburg

FC Red Bull Salzburg v Celtic

Brendan Rodgers
Brendan Rodgers is confident in Celtic's goalscoring ability

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers wants his side to be "clinical" in their Europa League meeting with Salzburg.

The two sides opened their Group B campaign with victories and meet in Austria in Thursday's early evening kick-off.

Celtic are without Tom Rogic, Kristoffer Ajer, Filip Benkovic and Nir Bitton but Odsonne Edouard has overcome a knock.

"They score goals but we also know they concede goals as well," said Rodgers.

"There's going to be opportunities for us. At this level, it's about being clinical."

The Scottish champions beat Rosenborg 1-0 at home while Salzburg won 3-2 away to RB Leipzig.

The Austrian side are unbeaten at home in all competitions since November 2016 and top the Austrian Bundesliga after opening with nine straight wins.

After being drawn in the same Europa League group in 2014, Celtic earned a 2-2 away draw before losing 3-1 at home to Salzburg.

"They had a very good result in their last game away at Leipzig," added Rodgers.

"They're a team that are clearly high in confidence domestically and if they reached the semi-finals of the competition last year will feel that they were close to getting to a final.

"They've got real quality in their team, play a very defined system, play with a diamond but they're also flexible to change systems.

"They win a lot of games and score goals so we know that defensively we have to be organised, but also really aggressive in the right moments.

"We know that we can score goals also. We've got good speed in the team and got good players with the ability to keep the ball so that will be important to us."

Celtic have to be 'so disciplined' - analysis

Former Celtic captain Paul Lambert on BBC Sportsound

Celtic are going to have to match Salzburg's energy. Without the ball, they're incredibly quick.

If you've got goalscorers, you've always got a chance. I always think Celtic can score.

Away from home in Europe, it's a different game they play. You don't have as much of the ball as what you normally do in Scotland. It was the same as when I played. We were very good at home.

When you don't have the ball away from home in Europe, you have got to be so disciplined. Sometimes, you might not get a kick for a certain time.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 4th October 2018

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen11003213
2Zürich11001013
3Ludogorets100123-10
4AEK Larnaca100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg11003213
2Celtic11001013
3RB Leipzig100123-10
4Rosenborg100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slavia Prague11001013
2Zenit St Petersburg10101101
3FC Copenhagen10101101
4Bordeaux100101-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb11004133
2Spartak Trnava11001013
3Anderlecht100101-10
4Fenerbahçe100114-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal11004223
2Sporting11002023
3Vorskla Poltava100124-20
4FK Qarabag100102-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan11001013
2Olympiakos10100001
3Real Betis10100001
4F91 Dudelange100101-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rapid Vienna11002023
2Rangers10102201
3Villarreal10102201
4Spartak Moscow100102-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Frankfurt11002113
2Lazio11002113
3Apollon Limassol100112-10
4Marseille100112-10

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Besiktas11003123
2KRC Genk11002023
3Sarpsborg 08100113-20
4Malmö FF100102-20

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla11005143
2FK Krasnodar11001013
3Akhisarspor100101-10
4Standard Liege100115-40

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rennes11002113
2FC Astana10102201
3Dynamo Kiev10102201
4FK Jablonec100112-10

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1BATE Borisov11002023
2Chelsea11001013
3PAOK Salonika100101-10
4MOL Vidi100102-20
View full Europa League tables

