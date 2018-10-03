FC Red Bull Salzburg v Celtic

Brendan Rodgers is confident in Celtic's goalscoring ability

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers wants his side to be "clinical" in their Europa League meeting with Salzburg.

The two sides opened their Group B campaign with victories and meet in Austria in Thursday's early evening kick-off.

Celtic are without Tom Rogic, Kristoffer Ajer, Filip Benkovic and Nir Bitton but Odsonne Edouard has overcome a knock.

"They score goals but we also know they concede goals as well," said Rodgers.

"There's going to be opportunities for us. At this level, it's about being clinical."

The Scottish champions beat Rosenborg 1-0 at home while Salzburg won 3-2 away to RB Leipzig.

The Austrian side are unbeaten at home in all competitions since November 2016 and top the Austrian Bundesliga after opening with nine straight wins.

After being drawn in the same Europa League group in 2014, Celtic earned a 2-2 away draw before losing 3-1 at home to Salzburg.

"They had a very good result in their last game away at Leipzig," added Rodgers.

"They're a team that are clearly high in confidence domestically and if they reached the semi-finals of the competition last year will feel that they were close to getting to a final.

"They've got real quality in their team, play a very defined system, play with a diamond but they're also flexible to change systems.

"They win a lot of games and score goals so we know that defensively we have to be organised, but also really aggressive in the right moments.

"We know that we can score goals also. We've got good speed in the team and got good players with the ability to keep the ball so that will be important to us."

Celtic have to be 'so disciplined' - analysis

Former Celtic captain Paul Lambert on BBC Sportsound

Celtic are going to have to match Salzburg's energy. Without the ball, they're incredibly quick.

If you've got goalscorers, you've always got a chance. I always think Celtic can score.

Away from home in Europe, it's a different game they play. You don't have as much of the ball as what you normally do in Scotland. It was the same as when I played. We were very good at home.

When you don't have the ball away from home in Europe, you have got to be so disciplined. Sometimes, you might not get a kick for a certain time.