Chelsea v MOL Vidi

Chelsea's England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek could be handed a start against Hungarian champions Vidi in the Europa League tie at Stamford Bridge.

Loftus-Cheek, 22, has made just two substitute appearances for Chelsea in the Premier League this season.

"Maybe tomorrow [Thursday] it's time to see Loftus-Cheek," said Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri.

Pedro could also return to the starting line-up after recovering from a shoulder injury.

"[Loftus-Cheek] was unlucky in the last three weeks, after the international break," said Sarri. "He had a problem. In the last five, six days, he has been better, so I think he is able to play.

"We will need to change some players because we spent a lot of mental and physical energy in two matches against Liverpool. I don't know how many players we will need to change, but we need to change."

Chelsea opened their Group L campaign with a 1-0 win at PAOK Salonika in Greece, while Vidi lost their opening match to Belarusian side BATE Borisov 2-0 in Hungary.

'I am here to win'

Chelsea won the Europa League in 2013 when Branislav Ivanovic's injury-time header secured a 2-1 win over Benfica in Amsterdam.

Sarri is seeking his first trophy as a manager and believes his side can go all the way again in the competition, but the Chelsea boss admits the priority for the club is to qualify for the Champions League.

"To play in the Champions League is more important at the moment," said Sarri. "I want to arrive in the end in the Europa League.

"I am here to win, I want to win, I want to win something. I hope to be able to do it."

