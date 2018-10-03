Europa League - Group G
Rangers20:00Rapid Vienna
Venue: Ibrox Stadium

Rangers v Rapid Vienna

Steven Gerrard
Steven Gerrard is yet to lose a European fixture as Rangers manager

Steven Gerrard has urged his Rangers team to seize the initiative at home to Europa League opponents Rapid Vienna on Thursday evening.

The Ibrox side drew with Villarreal two weeks ago, when Rapid beat Spartak Moscow to go top of Group G.

Midfielder Ryan Jack may return to the squad following injury but Lee Wallace remains out.

"I'm not going to accept my team sitting back and waiting for a moment to join in the game," said Gerrard.

"We have to be on it from the first whistle to the last. We're at our best when we're positive and when we believe in ourselves.

"The challenge for us was can we get out the group? For us at home, it's vital that we try and win this game.

"It's an evenly matched group. There's no standout team who are big favourites. You'd maybe say Villarreal because they're probably playing in the strongest league.

"The league's always been the priority. We're Rangers and we want to win every game we play in, we've put an awful lot of effort and hard work in to getting to this stage."

'The challenge has changed overnight'

Dietmar Kuhbauer
New Rapid manager Dietmar Kuhbauer arriving at Glasgow Airport

The clubs have met once before, with Rangers prevailing 3-0 on aggregate over two legs in the 1964 European Cup.

Rapid parted with manager Goran Djuricin at the weekend and have appointed Dietmar Kuhbauer as his replacement. Kuhbauer's St Polten side beat Rapid in Djuricin's last match in charge.

Defender Max Hofmann has been ruled out for two months with a knee injury.

"We expect a reaction from them because they've just appointed a new manager, a good manager who got his team second in the league before he moved to Rapid," said Gerrard.

"We expect a very strong Rapid Vienna performance. In terms of tactics and how they're going to approach it, it's very difficult to judge.

"We've done some work on his previous team. We've obviously covered a lot of Rapid Vienna's games as well. I'm not sure whether he's taken full control. He's only had one training session yesterday and he's got one tonight.

"We have to respect the fact that when new managers come in, things change. The challenge has changed overnight. The players are going to have to think fast on their feet and be prepared to maybe adapt as we go.

"This is a level that we all want to be involved in and judge ourselves against and it's a fantastic challenge and opportunity for my players to show Rapid how good a team we are at home."

Rangers sustained their second Premiership defeat of the season against Livingston on Sunday and Gerrard said: "We can't wait for the game to start. We're looking for a strong performance and a reaction from the weekend."

Top Stories