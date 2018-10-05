Norwich City v Stoke City
Norwich winger Onel Hernandez may play for the first time since mid-September after recovering from a hernia.
Ben Marshall is doubtful because of illness, and captain Grant Hanley, midfielder Kenny McLean and winger Matt Jarvis are all out.
Stoke have no new injury problems ahead of the game at Carrow Road.
Mame Biram Diouf (hamstring) could be back, but midfielder Sam Clucas is not quite fit enough to make a delayed debut after knee surgery.
Match facts
- Norwich and Stoke last met outside the Premier League in March 2008, with Stoke winning 1-0 at Carrow Road in a Championship fixture.
- Stoke have won one of their last 11 away league visits to Norwich (D5 L5).
- None of Norwich's last 10 home league games have ended level, with the Canaries winning six (L4).
- Stoke have won just one of their last 19 away league games (D9 L9), with that victory coming at Swansea in the Premier League last season.
- Tom Ince has scored in each of his last three league appearances for Stoke - he last found the net in four consecutive games in November 2012 for Blackpool.
- Stoke manager Gary Rowett is unbeaten in four Championship encounters with Norwich City (P4 W2 D2 L0).