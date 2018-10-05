Championship
Norwich15:00Stoke
Venue: Carrow Road

Norwich City v Stoke City

Norwich winger Onel Hernandez in action
Onel Hernandez scored twice for Norwich on the opening day of the season at Birmingham, but has not scored since
Norwich winger Onel Hernandez may play for the first time since mid-September after recovering from a hernia.

Ben Marshall is doubtful because of illness, and captain Grant Hanley, midfielder Kenny McLean and winger Matt Jarvis are all out.

Stoke have no new injury problems ahead of the game at Carrow Road.

Mame Biram Diouf (hamstring) could be back, but midfielder Sam Clucas is not quite fit enough to make a delayed debut after knee surgery.

Match facts

  • Norwich and Stoke last met outside the Premier League in March 2008, with Stoke winning 1-0 at Carrow Road in a Championship fixture.
  • Stoke have won one of their last 11 away league visits to Norwich (D5 L5).
  • None of Norwich's last 10 home league games have ended level, with the Canaries winning six (L4).
  • Stoke have won just one of their last 19 away league games (D9 L9), with that victory coming at Swansea in the Premier League last season.
  • Tom Ince has scored in each of his last three league appearances for Stoke - he last found the net in four consecutive games in November 2012 for Blackpool.
  • Stoke manager Gary Rowett is unbeaten in four Championship encounters with Norwich City (P4 W2 D2 L0).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds116412181322
2Middlesbrough116411441022
3Sheff Utd117132013722
4West Brom1163227161121
5Norwich115331514118
6Brentford114521913617
7Swansea11452106417
8Derby115241412217
9Wigan115241412217
10Bristol City114431512316
11Nottm Forest113711513216
12Sheff Wed114431717016
13Aston Villa113621918115
14Blackburn113621315-215
15Bolton114341014-415
16Stoke113441618-213
17QPR11416818-1013
18Birmingham111821011-111
19Rotherham11326816-811
20Reading112361416-29
21Hull112271018-88
22Millwall111461118-77
23Ipswich11065816-86
24Preston111371424-106
View full Championship table

