Millwall v Aston Villa

Kevin MacDonald was last in caretaker charge of Aston Villa in October 2016 after Tim Sherwood's sacking as manager

Millwall have Jed Wallace back from suspension for the visit of managerless Aston Villa at the Den.

Tom Bradshaw, Steve Morison and Aiden O'Brien are pushing for recalls after impressing from the bench on Wednesday.

Villa, who sacked Steve Bruce on Wednesday, have under-23 boss Kevin MacDonald in caretaker charge for a third spell in his coaching career.

He will be without the suspended James Chester, while Mile Jedinak and Keinan Davis are struggling with injury.

Villa sacked Bruce a day after their 3-3 home draw with bottom side Preston - a result which left them with one win in their past nine Championship matches.

