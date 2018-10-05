Championship
Millwall15:00Aston Villa
Venue: The Den

Millwall v Aston Villa

Kevin MacDonald
Kevin MacDonald was last in caretaker charge of Aston Villa in October 2016 after Tim Sherwood's sacking as manager
Millwall have Jed Wallace back from suspension for the visit of managerless Aston Villa at the Den.

Tom Bradshaw, Steve Morison and Aiden O'Brien are pushing for recalls after impressing from the bench on Wednesday.

Villa, who sacked Steve Bruce on Wednesday, have under-23 boss Kevin MacDonald in caretaker charge for a third spell in his coaching career.

He will be without the suspended James Chester, while Mile Jedinak and Keinan Davis are struggling with injury.

Villa sacked Bruce a day after their 3-3 home draw with bottom side Preston - a result which left them with one win in their past nine Championship matches.

Match facts

  • In all competitions, Millwall have won their last six home matches against Aston Villa.
  • In 2017-18, Millwall were the only side that Aston Villa failed to score against in the Championship.
  • Both teams have found the back of the net in 10 of Aston Villa's 11 league games this season.
  • Millwall have not kept a clean sheet in any of their last nine Championship games, and are winless in their last eight (D2 L6).
  • Millwall have lost the most points from winning positions in the Championship this season (10), while Aston Villa have gained the most from behind (10).
  • Aston Villa have won just one of their last nine Championship games (D6 L2).

Saturday 6th October 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds116412181322
2Middlesbrough116411441022
3Sheff Utd117132013722
4West Brom1163227161121
5Norwich115331514118
6Brentford114521913617
7Swansea11452106417
8Derby115241412217
9Wigan115241412217
10Bristol City114431512316
11Nottm Forest113711513216
12Sheff Wed114431717016
13Aston Villa113621918115
14Blackburn113621315-215
15Bolton114341014-415
16Stoke113441618-213
17QPR11416818-1013
18Birmingham111821011-111
19Rotherham11326816-811
20Reading112361416-29
21Hull112271018-88
22Millwall111461118-77
23Ipswich11065816-86
24Preston111371424-106
