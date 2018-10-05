Leeds United v Brentford
Leeds left-back Barry Douglas will miss the visit of Brentford after injuring his hamstring at Hull on Tuesday.
Head coach Marcelo Bielsa has no other new injuries, but Kemar Roofe, Pablo Hernandez, Patrick Bamford and Gaetano Berardi are still unavailable.
Brentford welcome back forwards Said Benrahma and Ollie Watkins.
Benrahma missed Tuesday's draw against Birmingham through suspension while Watkins had a toe injury, but Rico Henry remains a long-term absentee.
Match facts
- Leeds have won their last two home league games against Brentford in the previous two seasons, winning both 1-0.
- Brentford have not lost consecutive league matches against Leeds since December 1950.
- Leeds (22 points) have made their best start to a league season since 2009-10 in the third tier, when they won 27 points from the first 11 games, eventually sealing promotion.
- Brentford are winless in seven away league games (D4 L3), since a 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest in April.
- Seven of Leeds' last eight league goals have been scored in the second half of games. Only West Brom (19) have scored more after the interval than Leeds (13) in the Championship this season.
- Brentford have scored more goals in the opening 45 minutes of games this season than any other Championship side (10).