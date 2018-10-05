Championship
Leeds12:30Brentford
Venue: Elland Road

Leeds United v Brentford

Said Benrahma is sent off
Said Benrahma is back for Brentford after being sent off for two bookings against Reading on Saturday
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 BST on Saturday

Leeds left-back Barry Douglas will miss the visit of Brentford after injuring his hamstring at Hull on Tuesday.

Head coach Marcelo Bielsa has no other new injuries, but Kemar Roofe, Pablo Hernandez, Patrick Bamford and Gaetano Berardi are still unavailable.

Brentford welcome back forwards Said Benrahma and Ollie Watkins.

Benrahma missed Tuesday's draw against Birmingham through suspension while Watkins had a toe injury, but Rico Henry remains a long-term absentee.

Match facts

  • Leeds have won their last two home league games against Brentford in the previous two seasons, winning both 1-0.
  • Brentford have not lost consecutive league matches against Leeds since December 1950.
  • Leeds (22 points) have made their best start to a league season since 2009-10 in the third tier, when they won 27 points from the first 11 games, eventually sealing promotion.
  • Brentford are winless in seven away league games (D4 L3), since a 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest in April.
  • Seven of Leeds' last eight league goals have been scored in the second half of games. Only West Brom (19) have scored more after the interval than Leeds (13) in the Championship this season.
  • Brentford have scored more goals in the opening 45 minutes of games this season than any other Championship side (10).

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 6th October 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds116412181322
2Middlesbrough116411441022
3Sheff Utd117132013722
4West Brom1163227161121
5Norwich115331514118
6Brentford114521913617
7Swansea11452106417
8Derby115241412217
9Wigan115241412217
10Bristol City114431512316
11Nottm Forest113711513216
12Sheff Wed114431717016
13Aston Villa113621918115
14Blackburn113621315-215
15Bolton114341014-415
16Stoke113441618-213
17QPR11416818-1013
18Birmingham111821011-111
19Rotherham11326816-811
20Reading112361416-29
21Hull112271018-88
22Millwall111461118-77
23Ipswich11065816-86
24Preston111371424-106
View full Championship table

Top Stories