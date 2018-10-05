Championship
QPR15:00Derby
Venue: Loftus Road Stadium

Queens Park Rangers v Derby County

Mason Mount in action for Derby County
Derby County midfielder Mason Mount, who is on loan from Chelsea, has been named in the latest England squad
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 BST on Saturday

QPR striker Tomer Hemed, who came off the bench at Reading in midweek, has been passed fit after nursing a knock.

Defender Darnell Furlong (knee) and winger Olamide Shodipo (thigh) are sidelined with injury.

Derby defender Curtis Davies is in contention for his first appearance since the opening day after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Wales international Joe Ledley (back) is out while fellow midfielder George Evans is lacking match fitness.

Match facts

  • QPR are winless in four league games against Derby (D1 L3), scoring just one goal in those matches.
  • Derby have lost two of their last 14 away league matches against QPR (W6 D6), with neither side scoring more than twice in any of those games.
  • QPR have scored just eight goals from their 11 Championship fixtures this season; no side in the division has netted fewer.
  • Derby have lost their last two away league games - they last lost three in a row on the road in March 2017 (a run of four).
  • QPR have kept four clean sheets in their last seven league matches, as many as they recorded in their previous 35 combined.
  • Derby have scored a league-high three goals from direct free-kicks so far in the Championship this season.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds116412181322
2Middlesbrough116411441022
3Sheff Utd117132013722
4West Brom1163227161121
5Norwich115331514118
6Brentford114521913617
7Swansea11452106417
8Derby115241412217
9Wigan115241412217
10Bristol City114431512316
11Nottm Forest113711513216
12Sheff Wed114431717016
13Aston Villa113621918115
14Blackburn113621315-215
15Bolton114341014-415
16Stoke113441618-213
17QPR11416818-1013
18Birmingham111821011-111
19Rotherham11326816-811
20Reading112361416-29
21Hull112271018-88
22Millwall111461118-77
23Ipswich11065816-86
24Preston111371424-106
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC