Queens Park Rangers v Derby County

Derby County midfielder Mason Mount, who is on loan from Chelsea, has been named in the latest England squad

QPR striker Tomer Hemed, who came off the bench at Reading in midweek, has been passed fit after nursing a knock.

Defender Darnell Furlong (knee) and winger Olamide Shodipo (thigh) are sidelined with injury.

Derby defender Curtis Davies is in contention for his first appearance since the opening day after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Wales international Joe Ledley (back) is out while fellow midfielder George Evans is lacking match fitness.

