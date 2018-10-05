Championship
West Brom15:00Reading
Venue: The Hawthorns

West Bromwich Albion v Reading

Darren Moore
Darren Moore has been named September's manager of the month in the Championship
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 BST on Saturday

West Brom winger Matt Phillips faces a fitness test on a muscle strain which has kept him out for three matches.

New signing Bakary Sako could be involved at the Hawthorns for the first time since joining from Crystal Palace.

Strikers Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and Sam Baldock are both major doubts for Reading due to calf problems.

Manager Paul Clement is expected to make changes after the midweek home defeat by QPR, with John O'Shea and John Swift pushing for a start.

Match facts

  • West Bromwich Albion and Reading last met in February 2016 in the FA Cup fifth round - Reading won 3-1.
  • Reading have lost eight of their last nine away league matches at West Brom (D1) - their last win there came in February 1988, a 1-0 victory.
  • Only Peterborough (28) have scored more league goals than West Brom (27) in the top four tiers this season. 27 goals from 11 games is West Brom's best record from the start of a season since 1958-59 (28).
  • Reading have won just one of their last 13 away league games (D5 L7), recording a 3-2 win at Preston in September.
  • Only Brentford's Neal Maupay (6) has scored more home goals in the Championship this season than West Brom's Dwight Gayle (5).
  • Jon Dadi Bodvarsson has scored 50% of Reading's league goals this season (7/14), and has netted four of their last six in the Championship.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds116412181322
2Middlesbrough116411441022
3Sheff Utd117132013722
4West Brom1163227161121
5Norwich115331514118
6Brentford114521913617
7Swansea11452106417
8Derby115241412217
9Wigan115241412217
10Bristol City114431512316
11Nottm Forest113711513216
12Sheff Wed114431717016
13Aston Villa113621918115
14Blackburn113621315-215
15Bolton114341014-415
16Stoke113441618-213
17QPR11416818-1013
18Birmingham111821011-111
19Rotherham11326816-811
20Reading112361416-29
21Hull112271018-88
22Millwall111461118-77
23Ipswich11065816-86
24Preston111371424-106
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC