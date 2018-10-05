Middlesbrough v Nottingham Forest
Middlesbrough midfielder Adam Clayton is available to face Nottingham Forest after serving a one-match suspension.
Britt Assombalonga has recovered from a knock that restricted the striker to a substitute appearance against Ipswich.
Forest striker Hillal Soudani could play for the first time since August after recovering from a knee injury.
Former Boro boss Aitor Karanka hopes Joe Lolley will shake off a hamstring problem, but fellow winger Diogo Goncalves remains suspended.
Match facts
- Middlesbrough have lost one of their last 13 home league matches against Nottingham Forest (W4 D8), with that defeat coming in January 2016, when they were managed by current Forest boss Aitor Karanka.
- Nottingham Forest have not lost consecutive league meetings with Middlesbrough since December 1973.
- Middlesbrough have kept more clean sheets than any other Championship team this season (8).
- Nottingham Forest are winless in their last 11 away league games (D6 L5).
- Middlesbrough have lost just once in their last 15 Championship matches, winning nine and drawing five.
- Lewis Grabban has scored four of Nottingham Forest's last seven league goals.