Birmingham15:00Rotherham
Venue: St. Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium

Birmingham City v Rotherham United

Birmingham midfielder Maikel Kieftenbeld walks off after being sent off against Brentford
Birmingham midfielder Maikel Kieftenbeld is available to face Rotherham after his red card in their draw at Brentford was rescinded.

Manager Garry Monk serves a touchline ban after being sent off for protesting too vigorously against that dismissal.

Rotherham remain without captain Richard Wood because of a groin injury.

Kyle Vassell is back, Richie Towell could be avilable, but Jamie Proctor and Clark Robertson will not be fit until after the international break.

Match facts

  • Birmingham have lost one of their last 13 league matches against Rotherham (W6 D6), a 2-0 reverse in September 2015.
  • Rotherham have conceded at least twice in 15 of their 16 away matches at Birmingham in all competitions - in their most recent visit, they lost 4-2.
  • This is the first time since 2005-06 back in the Premier League that Birmingham have won just one of their opening 11 games to a league season.
  • Rotherham have lost each of their last six away league games, failing to score in the last four.
  • Birmingham boss Garry Monk has won all three of his managerial meetings with Rotherham in all competitions, winning a League Cup tie with Swansea in 2014-15 and both Championship matches with Leeds in 2016-17.
  • Twenty-five percent of Rotherham's Championship goals this season have come from the penalty spot (2/8), the highest ratio in the division.

Saturday 6th October 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds116412181322
2Middlesbrough116411441022
3Sheff Utd117132013722
4West Brom1163227161121
5Norwich115331514118
6Brentford114521913617
7Swansea11452106417
8Derby115241412217
9Wigan115241412217
10Bristol City114431512316
11Nottm Forest113711513216
12Sheff Wed114431717016
13Aston Villa113621918115
14Blackburn113621315-215
15Bolton114341014-415
16Stoke113441618-213
17QPR11416818-1013
18Birmingham111821011-111
19Rotherham11326816-811
20Reading112361416-29
21Hull112271018-88
22Millwall111461118-77
23Ipswich11065816-86
24Preston111371424-106
