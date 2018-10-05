Sheffield United v Hull City
Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder may stick with a winning team when his side host Hull City on Saturday.
Forward Ben Woodburn, who is on loan from Liverpool, is hopeful of returning to the squad, after being left out for the last two games.
Hull midfielder Jackson Irvine may be available after initially being a doubt with an Achilles injury.
Manager Nigel Adkins faces his former club and could include Dan Batty after naming him in the squad against Leeds.
Match facts
- Sheffield United have lost one of their last 19 home games against Hull in all competitions (W11 D7).
- Hull and Sheffield United have met at Bramall Lane once this season - after a 1-1 draw in the Carabao Cup first round, the Tigers progressed 5-4 on penalties.
- After losing their opening two league games this season, Sheffield United have won seven of their last nine in the Championship (D1 L1).
- Hull City have picked up just one win from their last seven Championship games (D1 L5), beating Ipswich 2-0 in September.
- Billy Sharp has scored five of Sheffield United's last nine Championship goals.
- Hull are one of just two teams yet to score a headed goal in the Championship this season (along with Blackburn).