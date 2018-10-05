Championship
Sheff Utd15:00Hull
Venue: Bramall Lane

Sheffield United v Hull City

Chris Wilder
Sheffield United will be looking for their fourth straight league win against Hull City
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 BST on Saturday

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder may stick with a winning team when his side host Hull City on Saturday.

Forward Ben Woodburn, who is on loan from Liverpool, is hopeful of returning to the squad, after being left out for the last two games.

Hull midfielder Jackson Irvine may be available after initially being a doubt with an Achilles injury.

Manager Nigel Adkins faces his former club and could include Dan Batty after naming him in the squad against Leeds.

Match facts

  • Sheffield United have lost one of their last 19 home games against Hull in all competitions (W11 D7).
  • Hull and Sheffield United have met at Bramall Lane once this season - after a 1-1 draw in the Carabao Cup first round, the Tigers progressed 5-4 on penalties.
  • After losing their opening two league games this season, Sheffield United have won seven of their last nine in the Championship (D1 L1).
  • Hull City have picked up just one win from their last seven Championship games (D1 L5), beating Ipswich 2-0 in September.
  • Billy Sharp has scored five of Sheffield United's last nine Championship goals.
  • Hull are one of just two teams yet to score a headed goal in the Championship this season (along with Blackburn).

Saturday 6th October 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds116412181322
2Middlesbrough116411441022
3Sheff Utd117132013722
4West Brom1163227161121
5Norwich115331514118
6Brentford114521913617
7Swansea11452106417
8Derby115241412217
9Wigan115241412217
10Bristol City114431512316
11Nottm Forest113711513216
12Sheff Wed114431717016
13Aston Villa113621918115
14Blackburn113621315-215
15Bolton114341014-415
16Stoke113441618-213
17QPR11416818-1013
18Birmingham111821011-111
19Rotherham11326816-811
20Reading112361416-29
21Hull112271018-88
22Millwall111461118-77
23Ipswich11065816-86
24Preston111371424-106
