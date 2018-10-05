Championship
Bolton17:30Blackburn
Venue: University of Bolton Stadium

Bolton Wanderers v Blackburn Rovers

Tony Mowbray
Tony Mowbray takes Blackburn to Bolton, a ground where they have nt won a league game since 2009
Bolton will again be without goalkeeper Ben Alnwick (groin) for the Lancashire derby against Blackburn, so Remi Matthews continues to deputise

Winger Sammy Ameobi (ankle) remains sidelined but boss Phil Parkinson says he is making good progress.

Blackburn have no new injury concerns, but defender Ryan Nambe (hamstring) will not be risked.

Fellow defender Charlie Mulgrew could start having come off the bench in Wednesday's loss to Sheffield United.

Match facts

  • Bolton have won their last six home league matches against Blackburn.
  • This will be the 155th league meeting between Bolton and Blackburn, who first met in the first-ever Football League season in 1888-89.
  • Bolton have picked up just one win from their last seven league games (W1 D2 L4), conceding two or more goals in five of those matches.
  • Blackburn are looking to avoid back-to-back league defeats for the first time since August 2017.
  • Bolton's Josh Magennis has scored in three of his five home appearances in the Championship this season.
  • At 28 years, 303 days, Bolton have the highest average age among starting XIs in the Championship this season.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds116412181322
2Middlesbrough116411441022
3Sheff Utd117132013722
4West Brom1163227161121
5Norwich115331514118
6Brentford114521913617
7Swansea11452106417
8Derby115241412217
9Wigan115241412217
10Bristol City114431512316
11Nottm Forest113711513216
12Sheff Wed114431717016
13Aston Villa113621918115
14Blackburn113621315-215
15Bolton114341014-415
16Stoke113441618-213
17QPR11416818-1013
18Birmingham111821011-111
19Rotherham11326816-811
20Reading112361416-29
21Hull112271018-88
22Millwall111461118-77
23Ipswich11065816-86
24Preston111371424-106
Top Stories