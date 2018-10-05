Forest Green Rovers v Newport County

Newport captain Andrew Crofts earns congratulations from manager Mike Flynn

Newport County have captain Andrew Crofts (Achilles) and midfielder Matty Dolan (knee) in contention to face Forest Green Rovers after injury.

The midfield is further bolstered as Robbie Wilmott is back from suspension.

Defender Mark O'Brien is out with a hamstring injury, while midfielder Charlie Cooper is unavailable because he is on loan from Forest Green.

Rovers manager Mark Cooper has a fully fit squad to choose from, as they seek to protect their unbeaten record.