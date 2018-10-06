Morecambe v Tranmere Rovers
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Lincoln City
|11
|8
|1
|2
|20
|8
|12
|25
|2
|Exeter
|11
|7
|2
|2
|20
|10
|10
|23
|3
|Newport
|11
|7
|2
|2
|17
|18
|-1
|23
|4
|Colchester
|11
|5
|4
|2
|24
|11
|13
|19
|5
|Forest Green
|11
|4
|7
|0
|17
|9
|8
|19
|6
|MK Dons
|11
|4
|6
|1
|12
|8
|4
|18
|7
|Stevenage
|11
|5
|3
|3
|12
|10
|2
|18
|8
|Oldham
|11
|4
|5
|2
|15
|9
|6
|17
|9
|Bury
|11
|5
|2
|4
|16
|12
|4
|17
|10
|Tranmere
|11
|4
|5
|2
|12
|9
|3
|17
|11
|Swindon
|11
|4
|4
|3
|16
|15
|1
|16
|12
|Crawley
|11
|5
|1
|5
|15
|15
|0
|16
|13
|Carlisle
|11
|5
|1
|5
|10
|12
|-2
|16
|14
|Mansfield
|10
|3
|6
|1
|14
|7
|7
|15
|15
|Yeovil
|11
|4
|3
|4
|18
|13
|5
|15
|16
|Port Vale
|11
|4
|2
|5
|11
|11
|0
|14
|17
|Crewe
|10
|3
|2
|5
|11
|11
|0
|11
|18
|Morecambe
|11
|3
|1
|7
|9
|21
|-12
|10
|19
|Cheltenham
|11
|2
|3
|6
|9
|15
|-6
|9
|20
|Notts County
|11
|2
|3
|6
|15
|26
|-11
|9
|21
|Northampton
|11
|1
|5
|5
|8
|17
|-9
|8
|22
|Grimsby
|11
|2
|2
|7
|7
|18
|-11
|8
|23
|Cambridge
|11
|2
|2
|7
|11
|23
|-12
|8
|24
|Macclesfield
|11
|0
|4
|7
|11
|22
|-11
|4