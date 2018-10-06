League Two
Yeovil15:00Exeter
Venue: Huish Park

Yeovil Town v Exeter City

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City118122081225
2Exeter1172220101023
3Newport117221718-123
4Colchester1154224111319
5Forest Green11470179819
6MK Dons11461128418
7Stevenage115331210218
8Oldham11452159617
9Bury115241612417
10Tranmere11452129317
11Swindon114431615116
12Crawley115151515016
13Carlisle115151012-216
14Mansfield10361147715
15Yeovil114341813515
16Port Vale114251111014
17Crewe103251111011
18Morecambe11317921-1210
19Cheltenham11236915-69
20Notts County112361526-119
21Northampton11155817-98
22Grimsby11227718-118
23Cambridge112271123-128
24Macclesfield110471122-114
View full League Two table

Top Stories